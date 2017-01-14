News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
E.U. – U.S.A. Research Collaboration and Funding Opportunities in Horizon 2020
The German Center for Research and Innovation and the Delegation of the European Union to the United States of America will host an event about Horizon 2020.
With nearly €80 billion in funding allocated for over seven years, Horizon 2020 is the E.U.'s largest research and innovation initiative. By taking great ideas from the lab to the market, this program promises many breakthroughs, which are intended to enhance Europe's global competitiveness. Established as a means of driving economic growth and creating jobs, Horizon 2020 will make it easier for public and private sectors to work together to push the frontiers of innovation.
The program focuses on three overarching priorities: excellent science, industrial leadership, and solutions to global challenges. Horizon 2020 is open to participants from anywhere in the world as the program recognizes the growing importance of internationalizing how knowledge is produced and used. On Wednesday, January 25, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., join panelists from both sides of the Atlantic at the German Center for Research and Innovation (GCRI) in New York to hear their testimonials and learn about the different types of international cooperation that Horizon 2020 supports. The presentations will address in detail the main elements of Horizon 2020 with regards to content, types of activities funded, forms of participation, and application procedures.
Dr. Mary Kavanagh, Minister-Counselor for Research and Innovation at the Delegation of the European Union to the United States of America in Washington, DC, will provide an overview of Horizon 2020. Her main role is to facilitate scientific cooperation between the EU and the US at both government-agency and stakeholder levels. Kavanagh has been an official of the European Commission since 1993. Prior to her posting to the U.S., she worked in the International Cooperation Directorate of the Directorate-
Dr. Joann Halpern,Director of the German Center for Research and Innovation in New York, will introduce the work of the GCRI and present various funding opportunities to conduct research in Germany.Dr. Halpern is also an Adjunct Professor of International Education at New York University. Before she joined GCRI, Dr. Halpern was Director of Academic Affairs and Senior Studies and Assistant Professor of International Education at Global College of Long Island University and co-founder of the NGO, NABU-Knowledge Transfer Beyond Boundaries. She currently serves on the advisory boards of the Technical University of Dortmund, German Accelerator, University Alliance Ruhr, LIU Global, and Virtual Enterprises International.
Dr. Brian R. Gibney is the Jacques Edward Levy Professor of Chemistry at Brooklyn College and the Executive Officer of the PhD Program in Chemistry at the City University of New York. He will talk about his experience as a partner in the EU-funded project: PEPDIODE. His research focuses on the design and construction of novel metalloproteins from first principles relevant to human cancer and cardiovascular disease. His fundamental thermodynamic approach to metalloprotein design has delineated the cost of protein folding in zinc finger proteins involved in gene regulation and the formal reduction potential of heme involved in photosynthesis and respiration. In the FP7PEPDIODE project led by Prof. Frank Breitling at Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Prof. Gibney focused on developing synthetic proteins for solar energy applications. Gibney has published over 75 peer-reviewed research papers to date. He is also active in the American Chemical Society (ACS), the world's largest scientific society. Dr. Gibney is the Chair of the New York Local Section that annually organizes 100 STEM events for the general public, K-12 students/teachers, college students/faculty and working professionals. He also serves as a member of the ACS Committee on Science which identifies new frontiers in chemistry, and examines the scientific basis for public policies in the chemical sciences.
For more information, visit http://www.germaninnovation.org
Contact:
Edwin Linderkamp | German Center for Research and Innovation
871 United Nations Plaza | New York, NY 10017
(212) 339-8606 X302
press@germaninnovation.org
Contact
Edwin Linderkamp
***@germaninnovation.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse