Michael Musto To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday January 25th, 2017
For 29 years, Michael Musto wrote the gossipy and insightful "La Dolce Musto" column for the Village Voice. Michael is back at the Voice as a correspondent, in addition to doing a weekly column, "Musto! The Musical!", for Out.com; writing for Paper magazine, and contributing pieces to the Styles section of the New York Times. He is a seven-time Glam award winner for Best Nightlife Writer, and he appears on TV as a pop cultural commentator on CNN, as well as a regular guest on Logo's movie show, "Cocktails & Classics." In the 1980s, Michael fronted a cover band called the Must, and now he's returned to singing. He's a Trax Records artist, performing the bouncy single "I Got Ur Back," written and produced by Tyler Stone based on an idea by Musto.
The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Michael Musto, and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/see Michael Musto on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday January 25th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow
Follow Michael Musto on Twitter @mikeymusto
The official website for The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com
The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com
