News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
JDC Group Recognizes CSM Certification of Three Employees
Carrie Nufrio, Matt Jones, and Melanie Bashir are the three employees who have completed the CSM certification course, which was taught by a CST (Certified Scrum Trainer). These employees learned the terminology, practices, and principles of their roles as CSMs. Having this added Scrum expertise on board complements JDC Group's core competencies and helps JDC Group further its efforts to stay on the cutting edge of marketplace technology trends, which in turn will help JDC Group to better serve its clients and consultants.
The CSM training will support JDC Group as it experiences another year of strong expected growth. JDC Group has achieved double-digit growth for the past six years, and 2017 began strong. As it looks to the rest of the year, JDC Group plans to continue to focus on expanding its client base in Atlanta and Nashville, meeting the demands of rapid growth in the marketplace.
To learn more about JDC Group and how it can help your company to succeed, visit http://www.jdc-
Media Contact
Kenny Brottem
marketing@jdc-
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse