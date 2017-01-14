 
January 2017





VEEDEEO hits the United States

 
LISBON, Portugal - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- VEEDEEO's partner network has crossed the Atlantic and reached Denver, in the United States of America. VEEDEEO has just partnered with Colorado Audio Video, a Colorado company specialized in the design and installation of audiovisual and video conferencing solutions, with large experience in the market. The partnership was firmed last week.

This will allow VEEDEEO to give its first steps into the northern american market and fulfil the defined goals for the new partnership strategy started during the last quarter of 2016.

"We understand the market of videoconferencing is a huge opportunity", says Carlos Tavares, the founder and CEO of VEEDEEO. "Studies have been predicting a significant growth until the next decade. The use of videoconferencing is stimulated by the employees of the companies, who see in this work tool an affordable and easier substitute for face-to-face meetings. The emergence of cloud solutions, such as VEEDEEO, allow the access to video calls to more and more people, which, I believe, will represent a change in the way people collaborate."

VEEDEEO has already associated with video conferencing service providers in Central Europe and is now operating in two different continents. Its aim is to firm new partnerships in these two geographies in 2017.

To learn more about Colorado Audio Video, visit the website at http://www.coloradoaudiovideo.com.

