Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514


The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on NLRB vs. the Courts on Class Action Waivers

The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on It's NLRB vs. the Courts on Class Action Waivers: Navigating the Unbridgeable Disparity
 
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: It's NLRB vs. the Courts on Class Action Waivers: Navigating the Unbridgeable Disparity.This event is scheduled on Friday, February 3, 2017@ 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM (ET).

Event Synopsis:

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is in standoff with a number federal courts over the legality of arbitration agreements that require employees to waive their right to be involved in class or collective actions. The NLRB has been issuing cases reaffirming its theory that such requirement violates the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). Moreover, NLRB has continued promoting its theory despite losing twice at the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. The Supreme Court has also been asked to settle conflicting conclusions drawn by the NLRB and several circuit courts on this issue.

Employers should carefully assess the inclusion of class or collective action waivers in their arbitration agreements and keep themselves abreast with the developments in order to prevent any legal challenges.

In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will help employers understand the fundamental aspects of this significant topic. They will provide an in-depth discussion of the disparity between the courts and the NLRB. Speakers will also offer best practices in developing and implementing arbitration agreements.

Key topics include:

§  Arbitration Agreements and the National Labor Relations Act

§  Notable Cases

§  The Unbridgeable Disparity

§  Collective Action Waivers in Arbitration Agreements

§  What Employers Should Do

§  Best Compliance Practices

§  Regulatory Forecast

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP

Mr. Bruno W. Katz

Partner

University of Richmond

Ms. Ann C. Hodges

Professor of Law

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/national-labor-relation...

About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.

Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/ for further information and inquiry.

