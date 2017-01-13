News By Tag
Innovators and Global Leaders Converge at the World Government Summit in Dubai
The 5th edition of the World Government Summit (WGS) will expand its agenda and topics to include economy, finance, health, education, and government services, as well as other topics that concern the daily life of people and various segments of countries around the world. The leading global event will feature the first international gathering of experts on happiness under the title Global Dialogue for Happiness, as well as the Forum on Climate Change and Food Security, and an Arab Youth Forum.
The WGS is the primary global forum dedicated to shaping the future of government worldwide. Each year, the Summit sets the agenda for the next generation of governments with a focus on how they can harness innovation and technology to solve universal challenges facing humanity.
The Summit is a knowledge exchange platform at the intersection between government, futurism, technology, and innovation. It functions as a thought leadership platform and networking hub for policy makers, experts, and pioneers in human development. It is a non-government body that aspires to continuously improve the lives of citizens across the world by empowering governments with the knowledge to shape a better future.
Nominated representatives of companies and organizations will be able to participate in the sessions that discuss topics of relevance to the future in key sectors such as education, health, government services, future of science, innovation, technology, economy, development, sustainability, and the cities of the future.
Considered an incubator for innovative and futuristic designs, one of the futuristic experiences within the WGS will be the Museum of the Future, which works to anticipate and indicate future trends for different sectors. The museum examines the impact of converged technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence on these sectors, and their potential impacts on human life.
The Summit will also continue its efforts to partner with various foreign governments and international organizations. In addition to its current collaborations with the United Nations, World Bank, World Economic Forum, and OECD, the summit will forge new partnerships with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Latin American Center for Development Administration (CLAD). During the summit, the UN will discuss the potential of achieving its sustainable development goals (SDGs), while the World Bank will highlight the future of governments and education. For its part, IMF will debate the future of blockchain. OECD will focus on the future of innovation in governments.
Keynote Speakers at the 2017 World Government Summit include, Reid Hoffman (founder LinkedIn), John Chambers (Executive Chairman, Cisco), Jim Yong Kim (President, World Bank), Klaus Schwab (Founder, World Economic Forum), Christine Lagarde (Managing Director, International Monetary Fund). Several Prime Ministers and Presidents of various countries will also be in attendance.
For more information on the World Government Summit: http://worldgovernmentsummit.org/
