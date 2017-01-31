Elon Musk Headlines Largest Gathering of Governments and Global Thought Leaders

Untitled

--  His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum to hold a keynote on Day 1 Summit to Feature 150 Speakers across 114 Sessions, with over 4,000 Participants and 138 Delegations•  President of World Bank to launch global initiative on education, enhancing competitiveness•  Japanese Prime Minister to address the Summit audience during Day 1•  His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rahid Al Maktoum will launch new future project for Dubai during the Summit•  Elon Musk will to participate in the second day of the Summit•  His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan to reflect on sustainability ofnations through values•  UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres among key figures speaking at theSummit•  IMF Managing Director will shed light on global economic landscape•  UNESCO Director General among key speakers of the Summit•  His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan to launch First Arab YouthForum and new project for youth in Arab world•  Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency will discuss the future of energy•  Largest four development banks globally to be part of the World GovernmentSummit•  Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum to speak onchallenges of globalism•  Uber's founder will share new insights•  Founder of LinkedIn to highlight role of entrepreneurs in enhancing concept ofcoexistence•  Head of Cisco to showcase the global digitization trends•  Head of FAO will discuss the impact of Climate Change on Food Security– Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the fifth edition of the World Government Summit (WGS 2017), the world's largest platform for shaping future governments, is set to launch on Sunday, 12 February 2017.The summit will host in its upcoming edition 150 speakers across 114 sessions, with more than 4,000 regional and global personalities within 138 international delegations, making it the largest participation of its kind since the event was first launched in 2013.His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum will hold a keynote on Day 1 of the Summit, while His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, will announce a new future project for the emirate of Dubai during the Summit.WGS 2017 will witness the participation of heads of state, thought leaders, disrupters, Nobel laurites and experts, as well as other prominent sectors of importance. The high-level delegations participating in the event demonstrate its leading position as a global platform disseminating knowledge shaping the future, and as an attractive hub for international influencers, which facilitates the exchange of ideas and insights, and enhances awareness of future challenges and possible solutions.Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior in the UAE, will speak in a key session on the sustainability of nations through establishing an ecosystem of values.The Japanese Prime Minister will also headline WGS 2017 in a keynote address.The summit is also set to host in its diverse sessions many top international influencers in the technology, business, economy, futurism and education sectors, among others.Alongside the World Government Summit, the first Arab Youth Forum will be launched under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, who will launch a new project for youth throughout the Arab world.One of the sessions on the future of humanitarian aid will feature HRH Princess Haya bint Al Hussein, Wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who is also Chairperson of the International Humanitarian City.Other prominent sessions to look forward to include one where the Director General of IAEA, Yukiya Amano, discusses the future of Nuclear Energy and another headlined by the Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum on the challenges of globalismAlso, Uber's founder, Travis Kalanick will share visions and insights, while the Founder of LinkedIn will highlight the role of entrepreneurs in enhancing the concept of coexistenceThe four largest development banks in the world, the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Islamic Development Bank will be present during the Summit.His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and Chairman of the WGS Organization, noted that the UAE, under the leadership of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has successfully transformed WGS into a global platform for shaping future governments as part of its efforts to establish an international movement for the welfare of people across the globe.Al Gergawi said: "The fifth edition of WGS has attracted leading names across various fields. For the first time in the region, we will host Elon Musk, Founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and one of the most important visionaries of the 21st century. We will also welcome Travis Kalanick, Founder and CEO of Uber, who has changed the concept of transportation globally."He added: "The summit's experience as an international platform that convenes heads of state, government leaders, ministers, officials, scientists, entrepreneurs and leaders of international organizations who help shape future governments has truly reached an advanced stage that focuses on finding balance between technological advancements and achieving the happiness and welfare of the people."