FPANJ "Know Your Money" Series Talks Taxes

The second installment of a video series asks people about taxes, underscoring the importance of the role a CFP® and other professionals make.
 
 
MONTCLAIR, N.J. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The Financial Planning Association of New Jersey (FPANJ) continues its five-part video series to stress the importance of learning about your money, and how a Certified Financial Planner(TM) can play a role in reaching your financial goals.

After a launch in November covering estate planning, the latest subject is a timely one: Taxes.

The entire series features "man on the street" interviews with people, asking them questions based on topics that are important to know, yet many people can't answer, even with a cash reward ($1) on the line.  Additional subjects will be released throughout the year and will include College Planning, Social Security, and Health Care

"Everyone is impacted by taxes," said FPANJ President Diane DeOliveira. "It can be eye-opening for many who watch the video to realize what they don't know. The purpose is to demonstrate all of the various issues that CFP®s help clients handle, and why not knowing what you don't know can keep you from building wealth. The good news is that enlisting the help of professionals can help you reduce your tax liability, year in and year out."

The second installment of the Know Your Money on Taxes (https://youtu.be/Dq2lbEX8Jdo) can be viewed on the FPANJ's You Tube Channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtUzZDLLaG05sRWSPn23ngg. Additional videos can also be found there to help the public get to know FPANJ and learn more about their finances.



"We hope to continue the conversation among consumers on how to get started learning more about their finances, saving and investing more, and leaning on the expertise of financial professionals to get them there," DeOliveira said, adding, "we are also relying on our local media to help educate the public, as there is always something happening in the news that these videos relate to."

ABOUT FPA of New Jersey and FPA:

Financial Planning Association of New Jersey is part of The Financial Planning Association® (FPA®). FPA connects those who need, support and deliver professional financial planning. FPA believes that everyone is entitled to objective advice from a competent, ethical financial planner to make smart financial decisions. FPA members demonstrate and support a professional commitment to education and a client-centered financial planning process. Working in alliance with academic leaders, legislative and regulatory bodies, financial services firms and consumer interest organizations, FPA is the community that fosters the value of financial planning, and advances the practice and profession of financial planning.

The Financial Planning Association® (FPA®) is the largest membership organization for personal financial planning experts in the U.S. and includes professionals from all backgrounds and business models. FPA members adhere to the highest standards of professional competence, ethical conduct and clear, complete disclosure to those they serve. Based in Denver, Colo., FPA works in alliance with academic leaders, legislative and regulatory bodies, financial services firms and consumer interest organizations. For more information about FPA, visit www.OneFPA.org or call 800.322.4237.For more information about FPA of New Jersey, visit www.fpanj.org.

CONTACT:

Maria Semple
maria@theprospectfinder.com
