News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
FPANJ "Know Your Money" Series Talks Taxes
The second installment of a video series asks people about taxes, underscoring the importance of the role a CFP® and other professionals make.
After a launch in November covering estate planning, the latest subject is a timely one: Taxes.
The entire series features "man on the street" interviews with people, asking them questions based on topics that are important to know, yet many people can't answer, even with a cash reward ($1) on the line. Additional subjects will be released throughout the year and will include College Planning, Social Security, and Health Care
"Everyone is impacted by taxes," said FPANJ President Diane DeOliveira. "It can be eye-opening for many who watch the video to realize what they don't know. The purpose is to demonstrate all of the various issues that CFP®s help clients handle, and why not knowing what you don't know can keep you from building wealth. The good news is that enlisting the help of professionals can help you reduce your tax liability, year in and year out."
The second installment of the Know Your Money on Taxes (https://youtu.be/
"We hope to continue the conversation among consumers on how to get started learning more about their finances, saving and investing more, and leaning on the expertise of financial professionals to get them there," DeOliveira said, adding, "we are also relying on our local media to help educate the public, as there is always something happening in the news that these videos relate to."
ABOUT FPA of New Jersey and FPA:
Financial Planning Association of New Jersey is part of The Financial Planning Association®
The Financial Planning Association®
CONTACT:
Maria Semple
maria@theprospectfinder.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse