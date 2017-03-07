 
Spring Conference 2017 Talks Trump with CNBC's Ron Insana

MSNBC / CNBC's Ron Insana looks at what Wall Street and Main Street are telling us about the new commander-in-chief
 
 
The industry's top speakers join us May 4th!
The industry's top speakers join us May 4th!
 
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The Financial Planning Association of New Jersey (FPANJ) announced its slate of keynoter speakers for its Spring Conference, on Thursday, May 4, with early bird registration at a savings of $100 now underway. It all takes place at the Hilton Meadowlands in East Rutherford, NJ. Check-in begins at 7 a.m., and programs follow from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.

FPANJ is especially excited to welcome Ron Insana, a contributor to CNBC and MSNBC, where he discusses the most pressing economic and market issues of the day. He also delivers The Market Scoreboard Report to radio stations around the country, and has hosted two nationally syndicated programs. He has written for Money magazine and USA Today providing his perspectives from his previous experience as CEO of Insana Capital Partners, which, at its peak, managed the $125 million Insana Capital Partners "Legends Fund."

Mr. Insana will discuss "Trump 2017: From Washington to Wall Street", covering the Trump presidency and "Trumponomics." Counter to what the experts predicted, stocks sold off only briefly on election night and since then, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has made a succession of new all-time highs. So what is Wall Street telling us about Washington and how will Washington, or a Trump presidency, affect Wall Street - and even Main Street?

Diane DeOliveira, FPANJ President, said, "We are extremely excited to welcome Ron Insana to our Spring Conference.  Ron's insight into the pressing market and economic issues facing Washington to Wall Street will not only be timely, but relevant to all who attend."

We're also happy to announce these keynote speakers:

Joan M. Neri, Attorney with Drinker Biddle & Reath, LLP: Fiduciary Duty Under New DOL Ruling"
Douglas Peebles, CIO, Alliance Bernstein Fixed Income: "Understanding the Current State of Fixed Income"
Kenneth Haman, Managing Director, Advisor Institute: "Standard of Care"

Additional details, including schedules and our full slate of breakout sessions, topics and speakers, will be released soon. Follow updates the conference by joining us on Linked in at FPANJ or following us on Twitter @FPANJ1 and use #FPANJSpr17 whenever you tweet about the conference.

Media are welcome, but must request credentials by contacting FPANJ at MediaContact@fpanj.org.

Registration - http://www.fpanj.org/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=934220&a...=

View Flyer - http://c.ymcdn.com/sites/www.fpanj.org/resource/resmgr/flyers/2017/FPANJ_050417_Conference.pdf

View Speakers - http://www.fpanj.org/default.asp?page=423
View Conference Exhibitors - http://c.ymcdn.com/sites/www.fpanj.org/resource/resmgr/170504Conference/FPANJ_05-04-17_Conf_Exhibito.pdf

ABOUT FPA of New Jersey and FPA:

Financial Planning Association of New Jersey is part of The Financial Planning Association® (FPA®). FPA connects those who need, support and deliver professional financial planning. FPA believes that everyone is entitled to objective advice from a competent, ethical financial planner to make smart financial decisions. FPA members demonstrate and support a professional commitment to education and a client-centered financial planning process. Working in alliance with academic leaders, legislative and regulatory bodies, financial services firms and consumer interest organizations, FPA is the community that fosters the value of financial planning, and advances the practice and profession of financial planning.

The Financial Planning Association® (FPA®) is the largest membership organization for personal financial planning experts in the U.S. and includes professionals from all backgrounds and business models. FPA members adhere to the highest standards of professional competence, ethical conduct and clear, complete disclosure to those they serve. Based in Denver, Colo., FPA works in alliance with academic leaders, legislative and regulatory bodies, financial services firms and consumer interest organizations. For more information about FPA, visit www.OneFPA.org or call 800.322.4237.For more information about FPA of New Jersey, visit www.fpanj.org.
Click to Share