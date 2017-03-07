News By Tag
Spring Conference 2017 Talks Trump with CNBC's Ron Insana
MSNBC / CNBC's Ron Insana looks at what Wall Street and Main Street are telling us about the new commander-in-chief
FPANJ is especially excited to welcome Ron Insana, a contributor to CNBC and MSNBC, where he discusses the most pressing economic and market issues of the day. He also delivers The Market Scoreboard Report to radio stations around the country, and has hosted two nationally syndicated programs. He has written for Money magazine and USA Today providing his perspectives from his previous experience as CEO of Insana Capital Partners, which, at its peak, managed the $125 million Insana Capital Partners "Legends Fund."
Mr. Insana will discuss "Trump 2017: From Washington to Wall Street", covering the Trump presidency and "Trumponomics."
Diane DeOliveira, FPANJ President, said, "We are extremely excited to welcome Ron Insana to our Spring Conference. Ron's insight into the pressing market and economic issues facing Washington to Wall Street will not only be timely, but relevant to all who attend."
We're also happy to announce these keynote speakers:
• Joan M. Neri, Attorney with Drinker Biddle & Reath, LLP: Fiduciary Duty Under New DOL Ruling"
• Douglas Peebles, CIO, Alliance Bernstein Fixed Income: "Understanding the Current State of Fixed Income"
• Kenneth Haman, Managing Director, Advisor Institute: "Standard of Care"
Additional details, including schedules and our full slate of breakout sessions, topics and speakers, will be released soon. Follow updates the conference by joining us on Linked in at FPANJ or following us on Twitter @FPANJ1 and use #FPANJSpr17 whenever you tweet about the conference.
ABOUT FPA of New Jersey and FPA:
Financial Planning Association of New Jersey is part of The Financial Planning Association®
The Financial Planning Association®
