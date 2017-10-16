FPANJ Fall Conference 2017: Putting Passion into the Profession

Professional and industry insights combine with behavioral finance to give your clients the information they need with the counseling they want.

-- The(FPANJ) announced its slate of keynoter speakers for itswith savings for preregistration of $50 now underway through November 1. It all takes place at a new venue - William Paterson University in Wayne, NJ. Check-in begins at 7 a.m., and programs follow from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m.presenting on "Coaching and Communicating with Your Client." He will examine how advisers can help rise above the noise of financial media and a volatile market to coach and communicate effectively with clients., presenting "Seeking to Improve Fixed Income in a Low-Yield Environment."The presentation will include Investment Planning and Economic Concepts for the professional development of the Investment Advisor.speaking on how we may be the greatest helper profession in our client's world and the need for our services is more critical than ever before in history. His presentation:"The Lifeguard in the Storm""It's especially exciting to present this fall's event at William Paterson University,"FPANJ President Diane DeOliveira said. "With a focus in the chapter of developing our younger advisors in the past year, the venue reflects our commitment to the future of financial planning, wcj as well as our commitment to lifelong learning. Whether you are a seasoned adviser, someone who's changed careers recently to financial planning, or a NexGen adviser, the program for the day will allow everyone to grow their knowledge, their network and their relationships."Several breakout sessions throughout the day also feature a dozen additional speakers covering a multitude of topics, including Retirement Planning, Longevity and Investing, Innovative Global Investing, Fiduciary Compliance, and many more.Follow updates on the conference by joining us on Linked in at FPANJ or following us on Twitter @FPANJ1 #FPANJFall17.http://c.ymcdn.com/sites/www.fpanj.org/resource/resmgr/171102Conference/110217_Conf_Topics.pdfABOUT FPA of New Jersey and FPA:Financial Planning Association of New Jersey is part of The Financial Planning Association®(FPA®). FPA connects those who need, support and deliver professional financial planning. FPA believes that everyone is entitled to objective advice from a competent, ethical financial planner to make smart financial decisions. FPA members demonstrate and support a professional commitment to education and a client-centered financial planning process. Working in alliance with academic leaders, legislative and regulatory bodies, financial services firms and consumer interest organizations, FPA is the community that fosters the value of financial planning, and advances the practice and profession of financial planning.The Financial Planning Association®(FPA®) is the largest membership organization for personal financial planning experts in the U.S. and includes professionals from all backgrounds and business models. FPA members adhere to the highest standards of professional competence, ethical conduct and clear, complete disclosure to those they serve. Based in Denver, Colo., FPA works in alliance with academic leaders, legislative and regulatory bodies, financial services firms and consumer interest organizations. For more information about FPA, visit www.OneFPA.org or call 800.322.4237.For more information about FPA of New Jersey, visit www.fpanj.org.