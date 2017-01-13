 
Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

Sciencell To Host Live Webinar On Technical Tips For Successful Qpcr

Online free webinar hosted by sciencell to learn tips for successful qPCR, a technique for gene expression profiling
 
 
CARLSBAD, Calif. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Sciencell Research Laboratories, Inc. , a global provider of primary cells, cell culture media and reagents for life science industry, announced today that it will host a live, complimentary webinar titled, "Technical Tips for Successful qPCR : WEBINAR SERIES (http://www.sciencellonline.com/webinar)", on Tuesday, January 24, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Pacific Time. The webinar will offer expert overview on successful qPCR from Dr. Yongjiang Daniel Li, Research Scientist, Research and Development, Sciencell Research Laboratories, Inc., with assistance from Dr. Jennifer Welser, Scientific Affairs, Sciencell Research Laboratories, Inc.

"qPCR array provides a quick, accurate and sensitive approach for gene expression profiling. Though powerful and widely-used, attaining reliable results from qPCR can be difficult." explains Daniel. "In this webinar we will discuss unique tips for primer design, wet-lab operation, and data analysis to help you to obtain the trustworthy data you require."

Moderated by Dr. Jennifer Tung, Research Scientist, Sciencell Research Laboratories, Inc. the webinar will provide second part of the webinar series for sciencell's newly launched product called GeneQueryTM (https://www.sciencellonline.com/genequery), A gene expression analysis tool to help the genomics community.

This informative webinar will specifically cover:

•        Provide technical tips and correct common errors

•        Learn about our GeneQuery qPCR Array kits which allow for quick and efficient gene expression analysis of your primary cells, tissues or cell lines.

For more information and to register for the webinar, visit www.sciencellonline.com/webinar. The event will also be recorded and available for on-demand viewing at www.sciencellonline.com.

About ScienCell:

ScienCell Research Laboratories, established in 1999, provides over 260 human and animal primary cell types and over 70 different types of specialty media for experimental use worldwide. To complement the vast array of primary cells, ScienCell also offers molecular biology products, cell-based assay kits, stem cells products and GeneQuery™ qPCR array kits and primers for gene expression profiling.

ScienCell is headquartered in Carlsbad, California with distributors around the globe. For more information see www.sciencellonline.com. Or call +1-760-602-8549 (international)/1-877-602-8549 (from U.S. and Canada) or email at info@sciencellonline.com.

