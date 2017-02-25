News By Tag
Global primary cell provider attends the Society of Toxicology 56th Annual Meeting in March
More than 350 exhibitors are scheduled to participate in this year's ToxExpo where the latest products and technologies will be presented, along with career and partnership opportunities. "We are excited to discuss how our primary cell products can help scientists stay on the cutting edge of research", said Kate Paget, an Associate Cell Biologist at ScienCell Research Laboratories. ScienCell will be exhibiting their primary cells, specialty media, gene expression profiling kits, and cell-based assay products at Booth #1004 in Exhibit Hall D.
About The Society of Toxicology
The Society of Toxicology (SOT) was founded in 1961 as a non-profit scientific society to represent the diverse array of academic, industry, and government toxicologists. The SOT is dedicated to promoting and supporting toxicology around the world. Additionally, the SOT is committed to advancing the science of toxicology for a safer environment.
About ScienCell
ScienCell Research Laboratories was established in 1999 and now provides over 260 human and animal primary cell types and over 70 different types of specialty media for experimental use worldwide. To complement their vast array of primary cells, ScienCell also offers molecular biology products, cell-based assay kits, stem cell products, and GeneQuery™ qPCR array kits and primers for gene expression profiling.
ScienCell is headquartered in Carlsbad, California with distributors around the globe. For more information see www.sciencellonline.com. Or call +1-760-602-8549 (international)/
Media Contact
Manoj Sharma - Public Rleations
7606028549
manoj@sciencellonline.com
