Scientists from Carlsbad based biotech company volunteer to judge an annual San Diego Science Fair

-- The annual Greater San Diego Science and Engineering Fair (GSDSEF) is set for March 14through March 19at Balboa Park in San Diego. Hundreds of students from San Diego and Imperial County schools will be presenting science projects ranging from astronomy to zoology. ScienCell R&D Scientists Dr. Jennifer Welser, Dr. Bonnie Marsick, Dr. Yongjiang Daniel Li, and Ms. Wendy Tang are excited to act as volunteer judges for the event."I have fond memories designing my own science fair projects and strongly believe that participation in such fairs helped spark my interest in science" said Dr. Welser, the Director of R&D and Scientific Affairs at ScienCell Research Laboratories. "We welcome the opportunity to give back to the community and serve as judges for such a worthy endeavor." Dr. Marsick agreed, saying, "Balboa Park is an exciting environment to celebrate youth science and inspire future scientists".GSDSEF is celebrating 63 years of youth science excellence in San Diego and providing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) opportunities for 7th-12th grade students throughout San Diego and Imperial counties. The science fair strives to encourage and reward professional excellence by promoting literacy and educational enrichment in the sciences benefiting students, teachers and schools. http://www.GSDSEF.org ScienCell Research Laboratories, Inc. established in 1999, provides over 260 human and animal primary cell types and over 70 different types of specialty media for experimental use worldwide. To complement the vast array of primary cells, ScienCell also offers molecular biology products, cell-based assay kits, stem cells products and GeneQueryâ„¢ qPCR array kits and primers for gene expression profiling.ScienCell is headquartered in Carlsbad, California with distributors around the globe. For more information see https://www.sciencellonline.com or email at info@sciencellonline.com