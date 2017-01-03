News By Tag
Acclaimed drummer,composer Bob Holz to release Visions and Friends
For Immediate Release
Wed January 3, 2017
Acclaimed Jazz Fusion Drummer/Composer Bob Holz Returns With
Visions & Friends
2nd Album released on MVD Records
features jazz icons Larry Coryell, Randy Brecker, Ralphe Armstrong, Alex Machacek, and Billy Steinway.
Bob Holz, popular drummer,composer and band leader has returned with his second MVD Records release, Visions and Friends, a further continuation of the contemporary jazz/funk fusion he spearheaded with 2015's acclaimed A Vision Forward album.
The new album includes contributions from music legend Larry Coryell on guitar; iconic horn master Randy Brecker, and bassist Ralphe Armstrong (ex-Mahavishnu Orchestra, Sting, Frank Zappa and current Aretha Franklin band member). Furthermore, Holz has called on some very heavy musical friends to round out the band used for the record. They include: Alex Machacek (Terry Bozzio,Virgil Donati,Bunny Brunel,UK); and Los Angeles studio ace Billy Steinway on keyboards (Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox, Joe Bonnamassa, Larry Carlton, Robben Ford and The Jazz Crusaders).
"My new album, Visions and Friends symbolizes the relationships I value so much and my musical compass," says Holz. "The idea is to always break through to new boundaries without walking away from the musical foundation you have already built. We try to keep it sounding fresh while breaking new ground."
The album represents a reprise of many of the core players used on the A Vision Forward album. Additionally, New York based bassist Mike Schoeffter displayed stellar playing, both as a soloist and as an integral part of the rhythm section. The touring line-up includes Ralphe Armstrong and Ex-Spyro Gyra guitarist Chet Catallo. Visions and Friends will be released February 10th, via the international MVD Records label. Rob Stathis serves as Executive Producer. Through their mutual friendship with guitarist Larry Coryell, Holz and Stathis have injected a healthy dose of comradery and passion into the entire creative process. Stathis oversaw the mixdown and mastering with famed Los Angeles based sound engineer Dennis Moody.
As with his last album, Visions & Friends covers a vast sonic landscape, moving effortlessly from modern jazz, to funk, to jazz-rock fusion. Despite the variety on the album, Holz is able to give it all a musical consistency.
Critics agree.
Says jazz music journalist Dee Dee McNeil: "Drummer Holz, has surrounded himself with the crème de la crème of smooth jazz nobility including appearances by Larry Coryell, and Randy Brecker." Music journalist Chris Spector concurs: "This is fusion played as it was meant to be played. Fusaholics, you know who you are and this is what you've been waiting for."
From the opening track "Flat Out," which clearly establishes his jazz roots; to the infectious "Take It From Maurice" (an obvious ode to the late Earth Wind & Fire leader Maurice White); and leveling out with the ballsy "Bob's Blues,"
Visions and Friends is the next logical step after his acclaimed debut album.
"Bob Holz is special. He fits the mold of a different drummer," says jazz legend Larry Coryell. He goes on to add that Holz's music has "a wonderful energy about it; His playing and tunes are a natural fit for what I do."
Holz began his career in Boston attending Berklee. He went on to study with Billy Cobham in New York, and would go on to share the stage with Robben Ford, Les McCann, David Fat Head Newman, Cornell Dupree, Maria Muldaur, Dr. John and George Clinton / Parliament Funk.
Bob's musical approach to drumming, along with his compositions provide a perfect foundation for the musical explorations of fellow musicians Coryell,Brecker, Catallo, and Armstrong. "Bob is a nice and funky drummer!," says Ralphe Armstrong, whose work includes studio projects with Santana and Beatles-producer Sir George Martin.
Randy Brecker, one of the most acclaimed horn players in contemporary jazz has been equally excited about working with Holz: " He's the centerpiece of a tight and swinging band and I can fit right in there with his creative concepts. The tunes I played on Bob's new album all sound great!"
With his first album and now with Visions and Friends ,Bob Holz proved he is here to keep making music that is both innovative and memorable. He continues to make important contributions to modern music.
