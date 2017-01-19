News By Tag
Innovative Mobile App Designed To Help Families Find Qualified Caregivers Expands To Four New Cities
BookJane is growing! The on-demand app now makes it easier for individuals in Vancouver, Ottawa, Kitchener-Waterloo and Calgary to find care for their children or aging loved ones.
"We are excited to expand BookJane to these four new cities. Our platform gives our caregivers the flexibility to earn additional income—which is one of the highest in the industry. Through our carefully-screened interview process, customers can rest easy knowing their loved ones are in good hands. It's truly a win-win situation," stated CEO Curtis Khan.
With Canadians living longer, the need for good, reliable care continues to rise. According to CBC News, the average life expectancy is 83 years—an increase of about 25 years since 1921. With this jump in life expectancy, many Canadians are forced into the role of caregiver while struggling to juggle a paid job, raising children and an active social life. BookJane hopes to lighten that burden by providing dedicated caregivers 24/7 through its free downloadable app.
"Our app is easy to use. We give customers the ability to book a caregiver at any time. They have the option to video chat with the caregiver before booking, search by language and experience, make in-app payments and much more," stated Khan.
BookJane not only specializes in senior care, the company also helps parents in need of affordable, safe childcare. With BookJane, users worry less while knowing their loved ones are in the hands of trusted and well-vetted caregivers.
"We are excited to provide the highest qualifications and quality for care. Giving customers in new markets the ability to choose the right caregiver anytime and any day within the hour," stressed Khan.
Since its July 2016 launch, BookJane already has more than 4,500 qualified caregivers in its database, and that number continues to increase daily. To further drive recruitment and bolster sales, BookJane recently added three new general managers to the team: Susan Namulindwa (Ottawa), Janet Appleby (Kitchener-Waterloo)
"We are all part of a team dedicated to becoming the #1 destination app for all your caregiving needs throughout Canada," stated Khan. "As we grow, we'll be serving new cities in the future. Stay tuned for the excitement!"
To learn more about BookJane, click here (http://www.bookjane.com/
ABOUT US: Available for free download on iOS and Android, BookJane is changing the face of the caregiver industry. Whether you have a senior parent or a young child, BookJane helps match customers with caregivers at rates they can afford and the peace of mind they deserve. Each caregiver undergoes a two-tier background check, including vulnerable screening and reference check. Unlike traditional care giving services, BookJane offers flat rates with easy in-app payment—no tipping required!
Tina Hang, Media Relations
***@bookjane.com
