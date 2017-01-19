 
News By Tag
* Caregiver
* Senior Care
* Childcare
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413


Innovative Mobile App Designed To Help Families Find Qualified Caregivers Expands To Four New Cities

BookJane is growing! The on-demand app now makes it easier for individuals in Vancouver, Ottawa, Kitchener-Waterloo and Calgary to find care for their children or aging loved ones.
 
 
BookJane expands to four new Canadian cities.
BookJane expands to four new Canadian cities.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Caregiver
* Senior Care
* Childcare

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Toronto - Ontario - Canada

TORONTO - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- From senior care to childcare, BookJane is on a mission to change the caregiver industry by easily connecting professional caregivers with families through its revolutionary platform. After a successful launch in Toronto, the company recently announced its expansion to Vancouver, Ottawa, Kitchener-Waterloo and Calgary.

"We are excited to expand BookJane to these four new cities. Our platform gives our caregivers the flexibility to earn additional income—which is one of the highest in the industry. Through our carefully-screened interview process, customers can rest easy knowing their loved ones are in good hands. It's truly a win-win situation," stated CEO Curtis Khan.

With Canadians living longer, the need for good, reliable care continues to rise. According to CBC News, the average life expectancy is 83 years—an increase of about 25 years since 1921. With this jump in life expectancy, many Canadians are forced into the role of caregiver while struggling to juggle a paid job, raising children and an active social life. BookJane hopes to lighten that burden by providing dedicated caregivers 24/7 through its free downloadable app.

"Our app is easy to use. We give customers the ability to book a caregiver at any time. They have the option to video chat with the caregiver before booking, search by language and experience, make in-app payments and much more," stated Khan.

BookJane not only specializes in senior care, the company also helps parents in need of affordable, safe childcare. With BookJane, users worry less while knowing their loved ones are in the hands of trusted and well-vetted caregivers.

"We are excited to provide the highest qualifications and quality for care. Giving customers in new markets the ability to choose the right caregiver anytime and any day within the hour," stressed Khan.

Since its July 2016 launch, BookJane already has more than 4,500 qualified caregivers in its database, and that number continues to increase daily. To further drive recruitment and bolster sales, BookJane recently added three new general managers to the team: Susan Namulindwa (Ottawa), Janet Appleby (Kitchener-Waterloo) and Mark Brodie (Canadian West). Together, they have more than 75 years of experiences working in the caregiver industry.

"We are all part of a team dedicated to becoming the #1 destination app for all your caregiving needs throughout Canada," stated Khan. "As we grow, we'll be serving new cities in the future. Stay tuned for the excitement!"

To learn more about BookJane, click here (http://www.bookjane.com/).

ABOUT US: Available for free download on iOS and Android, BookJane is changing the face of the caregiver industry. Whether you have a senior parent or a young child, BookJane helps match customers with caregivers at rates they can afford and the peace of mind they deserve. Each caregiver undergoes a two-tier background check, including vulnerable screening and reference check. Unlike traditional care giving services, BookJane offers flat rates with easy in-app payment—no tipping required!

Contact
Tina Hang, Media Relations
***@bookjane.com
End
Source:BookJane
Email:***@bookjane.com
Tags:Caregiver, Senior Care, Childcare
Industry:Health
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 19, 2017
Nikki Gaskins News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share