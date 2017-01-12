Lennar Partners with Blue Haven Pools to offer in-ground pool construction

Lennar's partnership with Blue Haven Pools saves homeowners time and money.

--Las Vegas, Nev. – January 2016 – Installing a beautiful in-ground pool in your Las Vegas home can transform your backyard into a relaxing oasis or ideal space for entertaining. While it's typical for builders to finish construction on a home before the owner can install a swimming pool, Blue Haven Pools is now partnering with Lennar to offer an exclusive benefit that allows homeowners to include construction on a pool during the building of their new home. This means huge savings in both time and expense for homebuyers.Bundling your inground luxury pool with your home construction means the cost of the swimming pool can be added to your first mortgage, rather than paid for out of pocket. Additionally, interest paid on your pool, as part of your mortgage, is tax-deductible!Permits can take weeks or months to acquire and pool construction itself can take an additional six weeks, or more, depending on your pool size and design. Homebuyers who take advantage of this partnership between Blue Haven Pools and Lennar can enjoy their pool sooner and save money in the process.Excavation of your pool before you complete construction can prevent the need to tear down walls, disrupt landscaping and reconfigure plumbing. Additionally, during general construction, larger machines can excavate the pool, rather than smaller (more expensive) machines required for post-construction inground pool installations.Skip the hassle of pulling apart your yard and living in a construction zone when you can easily move into your home with a gorgeous, custom inground pool ready to enjoy. While many builders will not begin construction on an inground pool before the home is closed on, Lennar homes and Blue Haven Pools happily offer this perk to their clients.Buyers who want to pay cash for their pool can take advantage of our Dig and Hold Program, which allows the homebuyer to excavate the pool during construction of their home and complete the pool with Blue Haven after construction is finished. This option saves time, money and unnecessary work or demolition on the backyard.Lennar homeowners are eligible to include pool costs in their first mortgage when they choose Blue Haven Pools to build their custom inground swimming pool. To view Blue Haven Pools' stunning designs, visit Lennar's gorgeous new model homes in the desirable communities of Aventine, Avondale, Chelsea Estates, Delano, Mission Hills, Olympia Ridge and Oluna (coming soon). To learn more about custom inground pools in Las Vegas, request a free brochure or talk to one of our sales representatives today for a free estimate.With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.