 
News By Tag
* Architectural Metal Flashings
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Architecture
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312


Architectural Metal Flashings opens in Cape Coral to a grateful marketplace

Advanced testing, ultra-precision technology and delivery set a new standard
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Architectural Metal Flashings

Industry:
* Architecture

Location:
* Fort Myers - Florida - US

Subject:
* Projects

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The Southwest Florida manufacturing sector got a significant boost recently with the opening of Architectural Metal Flashings at 2659 NE 9th Ave. in Cape Coral. The company produces metal panels, metal panel accessories, standard metal flashings, custom metal flashings and ductwork to the building supply industry, roofing industry, general contractors and subcontractors who require specialty building products. Aside from its technical expertise and impressive fulfillment capability, AMF's business model and state-of-the-art facility sets it apart.

Long-time roofing and materials consultant Jeffrey Bonk, widely respected for his accomplishments from Seattle to Southwest Florida, is AMF's founder. Over his decades of working with engineers, architects and contractors, he discerned a growing need in the local marketplace for sheet metal fabricators that could offer enhanced technical precision, plus an ability to fulfill orders in a more-timely fashion and with a greater emphasis on personalized service.

At AMF, materials testing and credentialing above and beyond industry benchmarks provides peace of mind, and is therefore considered integral to the customer service experience. To that end, the company has undertaken arduous testing of its metal roofing panels for high wind velocity and negative pressure resistance. AMF has also pursued extreme-condition testing of components like its vents and eave risers, which are fabricated to eliminate water intrusion and withstand strong uplift conditions. In an unprecedented step, the company is also due to receive its ANSI credentials this month.

Various suppliers and contractors have toured AMF's 12,000-square-foot facility, earning it a reputation for cleanliness, order and standardized processes that improve safety, output, turnaround, accuracy and the working environment. Ten new computerized machines take advantage of an increasingly skilled industry workforce while increasing throughput – including two that can each turn out an unprecedented 5,000 feet of roofing material per day. Equally unprecedented is AMF's delivery of orders to suppliers' doors at no additional charge.

Jeffrey Bonk said, "From my experience in working start-to-finish on roofing projects that can represent hundreds of thousands of dollars, it became evident early on that so-called 'value-added' service should be the expectation, rather than the exception. From a custom lettered metal sign for small businesses to roofing for a community of a hundred homes, every contractor or supplier should be able to expect excellence, consistency and personalized service."

Architectural Metal Flashings

AMF is a leading metal manufacturer with over four decades of experience in the building industry, providing metal panels, metal panel accessories, standard metal flashings and custom metal flashings to the supply industry, roofing industry, general contractors and subcontractors who require specialty building products.

Brand new, cutting edge computerized equipment ensures that all metal components are fabricated down to the millimeter, eliminating incorrect dimensions and guesswork for any order you request. AMF will provide you with superior delivery service at no additional cost.

With one office and a dedicated team supplying metal components throughout the state of Florida, we are driven to perfection through communication and timelines to fit your needs.

Call (239) 221-0123 or (866) 541-3910 (tel:(866)%20541-3910) or visit www.architecturalmetalflashings.com for more information.

Contact
CONRIC PR
***@conricpr.com
End
Source:Architectural Metal Flashings
Email:***@conricpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Architectural Metal Flashings
Industry:Architecture
Location:Fort Myers - Florida - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CONRIC PR & Marketing | Publishing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share