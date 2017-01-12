News By Tag
Architectural Metal Flashings opens in Cape Coral to a grateful marketplace
Advanced testing, ultra-precision technology and delivery set a new standard
Long-time roofing and materials consultant Jeffrey Bonk, widely respected for his accomplishments from Seattle to Southwest Florida, is AMF's founder. Over his decades of working with engineers, architects and contractors, he discerned a growing need in the local marketplace for sheet metal fabricators that could offer enhanced technical precision, plus an ability to fulfill orders in a more-timely fashion and with a greater emphasis on personalized service.
At AMF, materials testing and credentialing above and beyond industry benchmarks provides peace of mind, and is therefore considered integral to the customer service experience. To that end, the company has undertaken arduous testing of its metal roofing panels for high wind velocity and negative pressure resistance. AMF has also pursued extreme-condition testing of components like its vents and eave risers, which are fabricated to eliminate water intrusion and withstand strong uplift conditions. In an unprecedented step, the company is also due to receive its ANSI credentials this month.
Jeffrey Bonk said, "From my experience in working start-to-finish on roofing projects that can represent hundreds of thousands of dollars, it became evident early on that so-called 'value-added' service should be the expectation, rather than the exception. From a custom lettered metal sign for small businesses to roofing for a community of a hundred homes, every contractor or supplier should be able to expect excellence, consistency and personalized service."
Architectural Metal Flashings
AMF is a leading metal manufacturer with over four decades of experience in the building industry, providing metal panels, metal panel accessories, standard metal flashings and custom metal flashings to the supply industry, roofing industry, general contractors and subcontractors who require specialty building products.
Brand new, cutting edge computerized equipment ensures that all metal components are fabricated down to the millimeter, eliminating incorrect dimensions and guesswork for any order you request. AMF will provide you with superior delivery service at no additional cost.
With one office and a dedicated team supplying metal components throughout the state of Florida, we are driven to perfection through communication and timelines to fit your needs.
