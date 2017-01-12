News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
800 Tons of Feed Donated to Rescue Horses
Purina Animal Nutrition Reaches 800 Total Tons of Donated Feed to Help Give Horses a Second Chance with A Home for Every Horse
"A key component in combatting the growing number of neglected and malnourished horses is ensuring the rescue organizations who take them in are equipped with resources to bring them back to good health," said Dr. Kelly Vineyard, equine nutritionist, Purina Animal Nutrition. "Proper nutrition is important in horse rehabilitation, and through our ongoing partnership with A Home for Every Horse, we continue to make a difference in the lives of hundreds of rescue horses by providing feed to aid in bringing them back to good health."
The program builds on the success of previous years, which has seen nearly 600 rescue shelters across the country sign up to receive support. To date, the company has donated more than 800 tons of feed to rescue shelters.
"The Unwanted Horse Coalition has been proud to partner with A Home for Every Horse the past five years," said UHC Director, Jennifer Purcell. "We continue to see the photos and hear the success stories that demonstrate the program's positive impact on rescue horses and the organizations that care for them. The equine industry understands the plight of unwanted horses and is working through this program and others to offer support."
Rescue Shelter Sign-Ups
Rescue shelters can benefit from the program by submitting their nonprofit paperwork to A Home for Every Horse and completing the 2017 A Home for Every Horse rescue application (http://images.equinetwork.com/
Participating rescue shelters can choose from a variety of Purina® horse feeds to match the nutritional needs of their horses. Eligible feeds include Purina® Strategy® GX, Strategy® Healthy Edge® and Equine Senior® horse feeds. These options help rescue shelter operators rehabilitate and provide ongoing nutritional care to horses at varying stages of recuperation.
For more information about A Home for Every Horse and to view adoptable horses, go to ahomeforeveryhorse.com.
To learn more about feeding rescue horses, connect with Purina Animal Nutrition and A Home for Every Horse at www.purinamills.com/
###
About A Home for Every Horse
A Home for Every Horse is a joint effort with The American Horse Council's Unwanted Horse Coalition, which seeks to place, foster and sponsor America's homeless horses. In addition to Purina Animal Nutrition, other partners of A Home for Every Horse include Tractor Supply Company, WeatherBeeta, Zoetis, and ElectroBraid. Additionally, The Equine Network is using its connection with more than 1.5 million horse owners to promote the program and offer free horse listings to participating rescue shelters.
About Purina Animal Nutrition
Purina Animal Nutrition LLC (www.purinamills.com)
Contact
Active Interest Media Equine Network
A Home For Every Horse
***@aimmedia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse