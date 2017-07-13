 
News By Tag
* Hope in the Saddle
* Nutrena Horse Feed
* Tractor Supply Company
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Agriculture
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Boulder
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413


Proudly Announcing Hope In The Saddle

Sharing stories of hope, health, and healing through horses.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Hope in the Saddle
Nutrena Horse Feed
Tractor Supply Company

Industry:
Agriculture

Location:
Boulder - Colorado - US

Subject:
Companies

BOULDER, Colo. - July 18, 2017 - PRLog -- As equestrians know, the human-horse relationship can be incredibly transformative and healing. The Equine Networ­­­k, producer of magazines such as Practical Horseman, EQUUS, and Horse&Rider, is proud to bring you Hope in the Saddle, a program devoted entirely to highlighting the power of the horse to help and heal humans. The Equine Network is excited to announce Cargill Incorporated's Nutrena® equine feed and Tractor Supply Company as program sponsors.

Horses have an amazing ability to rehabilitate the human body and soul. They allow us to walk again by letting us ride on their backs. They teach us to be tolerant of others and ourselves as they accept us into their herd. They help us overcome our fears by offering love without limits. They sense our emotions and provide comfort in times of need. Most of all, they bring us Hope in the Saddle.

"Anyone who has spent time around horses understands the immensely positive impact they have on us, physically, psychologically, and emotionally," says Hope in the Saddle program manager Lauren Feldman. "Through engaging articles, videos, and social channels—and =the support of Nutrena and Tractor Supply—Hope in the Saddle celebrates some of the most meaningful and important stories to emerge from the equestrian world—stories of how our relationships with horses can help us overcome some of life's toughest challenges."

Nutrena® feeds and Tractor Supply Company joined forces with the Equine Network to bring you Hope in the Saddle as a showcase of the many stories of hope and healing that horses bring to humans. From battles with cancer and PTSD to the first steps on the path toward rehabilitation, horses are there for us. Share your story and read those of others at HopeintheSaddle.com.

About the Equine Network

The Equine Network provides, creates and distributes relevant content and services to passionate horse enthusiasts while connecting them to each other and the marketplace. The Equine Network is the publisher of award-winning magazines Horse&Rider, EQUUS, Dressage Today, Spin To Win Rodeo, and Practical Horseman. The Equine Network also publishes a proprietary line of books and DVDs for sale through its store, EquineNetworkStore.com. The Equine Network provides emergency roadside assistance for equestrians through USRider, and is home to several websites, including: EquiSearch.com, Equine.com, Stablemanagement.com, DiscoverHorses.com, AmericanCowboy.com, and Horse-Journal.com.

About Cargill
Cargill provides food, agriculture, financial and industrial products and services to the world. Together with farmers, customers, governments and communities, we help people thrive by applying our insights and 150 years (http://www.cargill.com/150/) of experience. We have 143,000 employees in 67 countries who are committed to feeding the world in a responsible way, reducing environmental impact and improving the communities where we live and work. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center (http://www.cargill.com/news/index.jsp).

About Tractor Supply Company

  Founded in 1938, Tractor Supply Company is the largest rural lifestyle retail store chain in the United States. At April 1, 2017, the Company operated 1,617 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at tractorsupply.com. Tractor Supply stores are focused on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others who enjoy the rural lifestyle, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Stores are located primarily in towns outlying major metropolitan markets and in rural communities. The Company offers the following comprehensive selection of merchandise: (1) equine, livestock, pet and small animal products, including items necessary for their health, care, growth and containment; (2) hardware, truck, towing and tool products; (3) seasonal products, including heating, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts and toys; (4) work/recreational clothing and footwear; and (5) maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Contact
Lauren FEldman
***@aimmedia.com
End
Source:Active Interest Media
Email:***@aimmedia.com Email Verified
Tags:Hope in the Saddle, Nutrena Horse Feed, Tractor Supply Company
Industry:Agriculture
Location:Boulder - Colorado - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AIM Equine Network PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share