News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Proudly Announcing Hope In The Saddle
Sharing stories of hope, health, and healing through horses.
Horses have an amazing ability to rehabilitate the human body and soul. They allow us to walk again by letting us ride on their backs. They teach us to be tolerant of others and ourselves as they accept us into their herd. They help us overcome our fears by offering love without limits. They sense our emotions and provide comfort in times of need. Most of all, they bring us Hope in the Saddle.
"Anyone who has spent time around horses understands the immensely positive impact they have on us, physically, psychologically, and emotionally,"
Nutrena® feeds and Tractor Supply Company joined forces with the Equine Network to bring you Hope in the Saddle as a showcase of the many stories of hope and healing that horses bring to humans. From battles with cancer and PTSD to the first steps on the path toward rehabilitation, horses are there for us. Share your story and read those of others at HopeintheSaddle.com.
About the Equine Network
The Equine Network provides, creates and distributes relevant content and services to passionate horse enthusiasts while connecting them to each other and the marketplace. The Equine Network is the publisher of award-winning magazines Horse&Rider, EQUUS, Dressage Today, Spin To Win Rodeo, and Practical Horseman. The Equine Network also publishes a proprietary line of books and DVDs for sale through its store, EquineNetworkStore.com. The Equine Network provides emergency roadside assistance for equestrians through USRider, and is home to several websites, including: EquiSearch.com, Equine.com, Stablemanagement.com, DiscoverHorses.com, AmericanCowboy.com, and Horse-Journal.com.
About Cargill
Cargill provides food, agriculture, financial and industrial products and services to the world. Together with farmers, customers, governments and communities, we help people thrive by applying our insights and 150 years (http://www.cargill.com/
About Tractor Supply Company
Founded in 1938, Tractor Supply Company is the largest rural lifestyle retail store chain in the United States. At April 1, 2017, the Company operated 1,617 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at tractorsupply.com. Tractor Supply stores are focused on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers and others who enjoy the rural lifestyle, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. Stores are located primarily in towns outlying major metropolitan markets and in rural communities. The Company offers the following comprehensive selection of merchandise:
Contact
Lauren FEldman
***@aimmedia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse