Equine Comeback Challenge 2017 Soars Above with a Peter Pan Themed Champio

The Equine Comeback Challenge gave 22 horses the training they needed to transition into their next career, and a total of $38,950 was raised during the adoption showcase. Half of that total will be returning to the rescues the horses came from and the other half going back to the trainers who spent 120 days training these horses.
The Equine Comeback Challenge not only helps rescue horses receive the training they need; it also shows the potential of these horses to the equine community. These horses are versatile and talented, and suitable for many different disciplines and homes. The Equine Comeback Challenge horses are a representation of the many horses that are available for adoption in rescues all over the United States.
Top Ten Placings:
1. Brenna DeGeer and Rufio
2. Brent Winston and Justina the Dun
3. Jason Patrick and Tonto
4. Nicole Brotz and Blitz
5. Brittnee Woodward and Bogus Bob
6. Tack Louthan and Mystery
7. Brittany Brown and White Lightening
8. Arturo Curiel and Han Solo
9. Samantha Whittemore and Sanona
10. Sam Grogan and Lucky
The non-profit Colorado Unwanted Horse Alliance works to reduce the number of abandoned horses in Colorado. We collaborate with equine organizations and state agencies to promote awareness, education, and research, and we provide funding to organizations to care for abandoned horses and increase their chances of being adopted. Learn more at www.counwantedhorse.org (http://ahomeforeveryhorse.com/
A Home for Every Horse was founded in 2011 as a way for Equine.com—the World's Largest Equine Marketplace—
After years of helping rescues find homes for horses previously listed as unwanted, A Home for Every Horse took rescue horses to a new level. The goal of the Equine Comeback Challenge is to showcase the ability of rescue horses all over the country, with the help of trainers willing to donate their time and experience to rescue horses for 120 days. Since it began, the Equine Comeback Challenge has been able to showcase rescue horses as willing and competitive equine companions to the equine community.
A Home for Every Horse's generous partners are on board to help with the Rocky Mountain Equine Comeback Challenge in a big way. Purina, Tractor Supply Company, Zoetis, WeatherBeeta, and Electrobraid will continue to support the training and placing of rescue horses around the country.
