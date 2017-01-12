News By Tag
Pure Air Diesel™ by Diesel Direct® Completes its End to End Sustainable Fueling Solution
The nationwide fueling company expands its Pure Energy™ suite with carbon neutral fuel.
Diesel Direct has made sustainability simple, auditable and verifiable. The program is certified by accredited sustainable energy experts who will issue certificates to Pure Air Diesel customers in their name. Pure Air Diesel certificates provide sustainability credits for businesses. This third party validation process allows diesel to meet most requirements for sustainable fuel compliance for sustainability targets, municipal bid requirements and other requirements related to green objectives.
Diesel Direct was founded in 1998, originally to provide on-site diesel fueling services. According to Diesel Direct's President and CEO Bill McNamara, "We are fully committed to long term sustainable fueling solutions. As of October 2016, every gallon of fuel we deliver is transported by a carbon neutral vehicle. With the introduction of Pure Air Diesel, we will facilitate our client's ability to leverage our investments and solutions to obtain the same goal simply by working with Diesel Direct."
Additionally, companies are invited to use the Diesel Direct carbon calculator to better understand how Pure Energy by Diesel Direct can help a company reach its sustainability goals. This calculator was engineered by third party greenhouse gas emissions experts. It can be used to both create a greenhouse emissions baseline and evaluate solutions within the Pure Energy portfolio.
Diesel Direct has grown through the years and strengthened their service portfolio to include total supply management, on-site fueling of diesel and Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF), sustainable fuels, tank monitoring, generator services, business continuity programs, specialized additive packages, marine diesel fuel, and gasoline delivery. Diesel Direct continues to grow its footprint through partnerships, organic growth, and strategic purchases. The company's operational reach now extends to most of the nation, as they provide fuel services directly and through partners in 46 U.S. states.
Diesel Direct is the transportation industry's largest dedicated national mobile refueling company, servicing tens of thousands of trucks and equipment each day from a fleet of customized fueling trucks. By focusing on using technology and innovation, Diesel Direct has developed a state of the art proprietary end to end fuel management process and systems that gives customers accurate and meaningful data to both assist the management of their fuel consumption and meet the needs of continuously evolving business requirements. Additional services offered include Diesel Exhaust Fluid replenishment, fleet management technology, fuel additives for enhanced performance, tank rentals, and marine fuel.
