MD TECH SOLUTIONS, LLC New "ETA" Project Management Solution for Federal State & Local Governments
THE MICROSOFT PROJECT SERVER KILLER "ETA is Now Available through MD Tech, Enabling Implementation Of SharePoint-Based and Non-SharePoint Based Solutions Tailored to Government Agencies" – Lance Durante, CEO of MD Tech Solutions, LLC
Developed with Both Users and Managers in Mind, ETA Is a Project Management Software That is Both Drag-And-Drop Easy, And Fine-Grained Detail Oriented.
Streamlined Project Tracking and Management For All Levels Of Your Organization
· Executive Dashboards provides Real-Time Insight into Project Health, Resource Allocation and Budgeting
· Resource Planning Tools and Analytics for Project Managers
· Create, Manage and Report on Portfolios and Projects Dynamically
· Dynamic Graphs and Summaries Of Budget Versus Actual Expenses Over Time
· Issue Reporting Divided By Severity
· Tasks and Allocated Hours Reporting By Resource/Task Worker
· Drag and Drop Task Prioritization, within Project Phases
"As a Full Service, HUBZone, SWaM, IT Products and Consulting Firm, we pride ourselves on providing Customers with Cost-Effective, Cutting Edge Software "ETA", "enabling Organizations' Top Level Executives to view all Portfolios, Programs, Projects and Budgets for the entire Organization, thus enabling Corporate to make major decisions negating the necessity to reach out to Management Staff "Lance Durante, President/CEO of MD Tech. ETA Software is the perfect Project Management Solution, that provides the latest Methodologies;
ETA is available for purchase via MD Tech Solutions, LLC.
Coming Soon, the ETA on GSA – IT Schedule 70
Please visit www.mdtechproducts.com for additional information on ETA
About MD Tech Solutions, LLC
MD Tech Solutions, LLC (MD Tech) is a Product and Service Company providing Project Management Software Solutions to Commercial Clients, as well as the Federal, State, and Local Governments. All products are Enterprise Solutions with focus on improving the processes Agencies utilize to accomplish their goals, while simultaneously saving money. We provide our Clients with Cutting-Edge Technologies, and the "Know-How" to apply them.
For years, MD Tech has provided reliable IT Solutions to Businesses and Agencies in the Washington, DC and Richmond, VA Metropolitan areas. Our Comprehensive Services and Products provide Clients with unique technology solutions customized to meet the specific demands of their Business. Agencies look to our Experts for strategic IT Guidance, Management, and Support eliminating the stresses associated with technology and implementation. This allows Key Players and Decision Makers the ability to concentrate on the most important components of the Agency. MD Tech provides Cost-Efficient Solutions, while accomplishing Critical Managerial Goals.
Contact us (http://www.mdtechproducts.com/
www.mdtechproducts.com
Contact
Jessica Davis
540-371-3725
***@mdtechsolutions.com
