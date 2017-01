MD TECH SOLUTIONS, LLC New "ETA" Project Management Solution for Federal State & Local Governments

THE MICROSOFT PROJECT SERVER KILLER "ETA is Now Available through MD Tech, Enabling Implementation Of SharePoint-Based and Non-SharePoint Based Solutions Tailored to Government Agencies" – Lance Durante, CEO of MD Tech Solutions, LLC

--MD Tech Solutions, LLC (), a Virginia Based IT Product and Service Firm, is proud to introduce Estimated Time of Arrivalis a Project Management Application, simpler to use and maintain than Traditional Project Management Solutions.is designed to integrate with your existing systems to save valuable time identify and prevent problems before they force work to stop; thus preventing project flow towards completion.· Executive Dashboards provides Real-Time Insight into Project Health, Resource Allocation and Budgeting· Resource Planning Tools and Analytics for Project Managers· Create, Manage and Report on Portfolios and Projects Dynamically· Dynamic Graphs and Summaries Of Budget Versus Actual Expenses Over Time· Issue Reporting Divided By Severity· Tasks and Allocated Hours Reporting By Resource/Task Worker· Drag and Drop Task Prioritization, within Project Phases"As a Full Service, HUBZone, SWaM, IT Products and Consulting Firm, we pride ourselves on providing Customers with Cost-Effective, Cutting Edge Software, "enabling Organizations' Top Level Executives to view all Portfolios, Programs, Projects and Budgets for the entire Organization, thus enabling Corporate to make major decisions negating the necessity to reach out to Management Staff "Lance Durante, President/CEO of MD Tech.Software is the perfect Project Management Solution, that provides the latest Methodologies;Waterfall and Agile Scrum Management, suitable for all management styles.is available for purchase via MD Tech Solutions, LLC.Coming Soon, theon GSA – IT Schedule 70Please visit www.mdtechproducts.com for additional information onMD Tech Solutions, LLC) is a Product and Service Company providing Project Management Software Solutions to Commercial Clients, as well as the Federal, State, and Local Governments. All products are Enterprise Solutions with focus on improving the processes Agencies utilize to accomplish their goals, while simultaneously saving money. We provide our Clients with Cutting-Edge Technologies, and the "Know-How" to apply them.For years, MD Tech has provided reliable IT Solutions to Businesses and Agencies in the Washington, DC and Richmond, VA Metropolitan areas. Our Comprehensive Services and Products provide Clients with unique technology solutions customized to meet the specific demands of their Business. Agencies look to our Experts for strategic IT Guidance, Management, and Support eliminating the stresses associated with technology and implementation. This allows Key Players and Decision Makers the ability to concentrate on the most important components of the Agency. MD Tech provides Cost-Efficient Solutions, while accomplishing Critical Managerial Goals.Contact us ( http://www.mdtechproducts.com/ contact-us/ ) Today for a Solution to assist your Agency/Business with any of our Products and/or Services. With our range of Easy-to-Use Project Management Software, Support Desk Software, and Records Management Solutions, MD Tech is primed to assist your Agency/Business achieve maximum efficiency, eliminating the necessity of Over Priced-Expensive Products requiring Extensive Training.www.mdtechproducts.com