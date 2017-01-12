 
News By Tag
* Project Managment
* Eta
* Management Tool
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fredericksburg
  Virginia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312


MD TECH SOLUTIONS, LLC New "ETA" Project Management Solution for Federal State & Local Governments

THE MICROSOFT PROJECT SERVER KILLER "ETA is Now Available through MD Tech, Enabling Implementation Of SharePoint-Based and Non-SharePoint Based Solutions Tailored to Government Agencies" – Lance Durante, CEO of MD Tech Solutions, LLC
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Project Managment
* Eta
* Management Tool

Industry:
* Government

Location:
* Fredericksburg - Virginia - US

Subject:
* Products

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- NORTHERN VIRGINIA. – MD Tech Solutions, LLC (MD Tech), a Virginia Based IT Product and Service Firm, is proud to introduce Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA).  ETA is a Project Management Application, simpler to use and maintain than Traditional Project Management Solutions.  ETA is designed to integrate with your existing systems to save valuable time identify and prevent problems before they force work to stop; thus preventing project flow towards completion.

Developed with Both Users and Managers in Mind, ETA Is a Project Management Software That is Both Drag-And-Drop Easy, And Fine-Grained Detail Oriented.

Streamlined Project Tracking and Management For All Levels Of Your Organization

·        Executive Dashboards provides Real-Time Insight into Project Health, Resource Allocation and Budgeting

·        Resource Planning Tools and Analytics for Project Managers

·        Create, Manage and Report on Portfolios and Projects Dynamically

·        Dynamic Graphs and Summaries Of Budget Versus Actual Expenses Over Time

·        Issue Reporting Divided By Severity

·        Tasks and Allocated Hours Reporting By Resource/Task Worker

·        Drag and Drop Task Prioritization, within Project Phases

"As a Full Service, HUBZone, SWaM, IT Products and Consulting Firm, we pride ourselves on providing Customers with Cost-Effective, Cutting Edge Software "ETA", "enabling Organizations' Top Level Executives to view all Portfolios, Programs, Projects and Budgets for the entire Organization, thus enabling Corporate to make major decisions negating the necessity to reach out to Management Staff "Lance Durante, President/CEO of MD Tech. ETA Software is the perfect Project Management Solution, that provides the latest Methodologies; Waterfall and Agile Scrum Management, suitable for all management styles.

ETA is available for purchase via MD Tech Solutions, LLC.

Coming Soon, the ETA on GSA –  IT Schedule 70

Please visit www.mdtechproducts.com for additional information on ETA

About MD Tech Solutions, LLC

MD Tech Solutions, LLC (MD Tech) is a Product and Service Company providing Project Management Software Solutions to Commercial Clients, as well as the Federal, State, and Local Governments. All products are Enterprise Solutions with focus on improving the processes Agencies utilize to accomplish their goals, while simultaneously saving money. We provide our Clients with Cutting-Edge Technologies, and the "Know-How" to apply them.

For years, MD Tech has provided reliable IT Solutions to Businesses and Agencies in the Washington, DC and Richmond, VA Metropolitan areas. Our Comprehensive Services and Products provide Clients with unique technology solutions customized to meet the specific demands of their Business. Agencies look to our Experts for strategic IT Guidance, Management, and Support eliminating the stresses associated with technology and implementation. This allows Key Players and Decision Makers the ability to concentrate on the most important components of the Agency. MD Tech provides Cost-Efficient Solutions, while accomplishing Critical Managerial Goals.

Contact us (http://www.mdtechproducts.com/contact-us/) Today for a Solution to assist your Agency/Business with any of our Products and/or Services. With our range of Easy-to-Use Project Management Software, Support Desk Software, and Records Management Solutions, MD Tech is primed to assist your Agency/Business achieve maximum efficiency, eliminating the necessity of Over Priced-Expensive Products requiring Extensive Training.

www.mdtechproducts.com

Contact
Jessica Davis
540-371-3725
***@mdtechsolutions.com
End
Source:
Email:***@mdtechsolutions.com Email Verified
Tags:Project Managment, Eta, Management Tool
Industry:Government
Location:Fredericksburg - Virginia - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MD Tech Solutions, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share