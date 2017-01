MD Tech Solutions & Collabware Join Forces To Launch New 'Collabware Portfolio Software' A Full

Finally a protected, highly-effective and user-friendly solution that will transform the way your government agency deals with its 'Big Content'!

Lance Durante

540-371-3725

Lance Durante
540-371-3725
info@mdtechsolutions.com

-- "is now available through MD Tech enabling implementation of SharePoint-based solutions tailored to government agencies"– Lance Durante,MD Tech Solutions, LLC (MD Tech), a Virginia based IT product and service firm, announces its partnership with Collabware, a technology software products company, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, to begin offering theproduct to government (Federal/State/Local) and commercial/private clients across the nation.isa seamless SharePoint based project management solution aimed to increase the productivity of an agency/entity by providing ready and reliable information to key managers and/or decision makers throughout the life of a project. This solution also protects sensitive data, and helps ensure that agency/entity users can rapidly locate the information needed to make better informed decisions in an instance. MD Tech is proud to now offer this incredibly fast, reliable, full service, project management solution to its current and future clients to alleviate the pressures associated with the day-to-day demands of project/record management.MD Tech is now offering theto provide its current and future clients with a solution that seamlessly connects its agency's SharePoint users to the information they need to be productive, while providing a tailored, internet-like search experience that agency/entity end users will love!"As a full service, HUBZone, SWaM, IT consulting firm, we pride ourselves on providing customers with cost-effective, cutting edge technologies that improve business processes and meet the specific demands of their business," said Lance Durante, President/CEO of MD Tech. "Collabware's software is a perfect complement to our technology and services offerings, enabling us to provide a solution to the recurring challenge of users unable to find and access the relevant content needed to effectively perform their jobs. We are excited about this partnership and the ability to offer an award-winning solution that significantly enhances SharePoint Out of the Box.""We are thrilled to be partnering with such a well-respected technology services company that has a solid history of providing innovative and reliable SharePoint solutions to numerous government agencies," said Graham Sibley, CEO of Collabware. "Our partnership with MD Tech Solutions will enable our connectivity, classification and analytics solutions to be deployed within an even broader base of agencies seeking to receive the most from their SharePoint investments."Theis currently available for purchase via MD Tech Solutions, LLC. The software can be procured via the GSA – IT Schedule 70.To learn more about thesolution please visit www.mdtechproducts.com MD Tech Solutions, LLC (MD Tech) is a product and service company providing project management software solutions to commercial clients as well as the federal, state, and local governments. All products are enterprise solutions that focus on improving the processes that agencies use to accomplish their goals while simultaneously saving them money. We provide our clients with cutting-edge technologies and the "Know-how" to apply them.For years, MD Tech has provided reliable IT solutions to businesses and agencies in the Washington, DC and Richmond, VA metropolitan areas. Our comprehensive services and products provide clients with unique technology solutions customized to meet the specific demands of their business. Agencies look to our experts for strategic IT guidance, management, and support that allows them to relieve their minds of the stresses that can be caused by technology and implementation. This allow key players and decision makers the ability to concentrate on the most important parts of the agency. MD Tech provides cost-efficient solutions that make fiscal sense while accomplishing critical managerial goals.Contact us ( http://www.mdtechproducts.com/ contact-us/ ) today to find out how we can help your agency/business with any one of our products or services. With our range of easy-to-use project management software, support desk software, and records management solutions, MD Tech is primed to help your agency/business achieve maximum efficiency without having to resort to overly-expensive products that require extensive training.www.mdtechproducts.com