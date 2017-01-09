News By Tag
MD Tech Solutions & Collabware Join Forces To Launch New 'Collabware Portfolio Software' A Full
Finally a protected, highly-effective and user-friendly solution that will transform the way your government agency deals with its 'Big Content'!
– Lance Durante, CEO of MD Tech Solutions, LLC
NORTHERN VIRGINIA, Va. – MD Tech Solutions, LLC (MD Tech), a Virginia based IT product and service firm, announces its partnership with Collabware, a technology software products company, based in Vancouver, British Columbia, to begin offering the Collabware Software Portfolio product to government (Federal/State/
MD Tech is now offering the Collabware Portfolio Software to provide its current and future clients with a solution that seamlessly connects its agency's SharePoint users to the information they need to be productive, while providing a tailored, internet-like search experience that agency/entity end users will love!
"As a full service, HUBZone, SWaM, IT consulting firm, we pride ourselves on providing customers with cost-effective, cutting edge technologies that improve business processes and meet the specific demands of their business," said Lance Durante, President/CEO of MD Tech. "Collabware's software is a perfect complement to our technology and services offerings, enabling us to provide a solution to the recurring challenge of users unable to find and access the relevant content needed to effectively perform their jobs. We are excited about this partnership and the ability to offer an award-winning solution that significantly enhances SharePoint Out of the Box."
"We are thrilled to be partnering with such a well-respected technology services company that has a solid history of providing innovative and reliable SharePoint solutions to numerous government agencies," said Graham Sibley, CEO of Collabware. "Our partnership with MD Tech Solutions will enable our connectivity, classification and analytics solutions to be deployed within an even broader base of agencies seeking to receive the most from their SharePoint investments."
The Collabware Software Portfolio is currently available for purchase via MD Tech Solutions, LLC. The software can be procured via the GSA – IT Schedule 70.
To learn more about the Collabware Software Portfolio solution please visit www.mdtechproducts.com.
About MD Tech Solutions, LLC
MD Tech Solutions, LLC (MD Tech) is a product and service company providing project management software solutions to commercial clients as well as the federal, state, and local governments. All products are enterprise solutions that focus on improving the processes that agencies use to accomplish their goals while simultaneously saving them money. We provide our clients with cutting-edge technologies and the "Know-how" to apply them.
For years, MD Tech has provided reliable IT solutions to businesses and agencies in the Washington, DC and Richmond, VA metropolitan areas. Our comprehensive services and products provide clients with unique technology solutions customized to meet the specific demands of their business. Agencies look to our experts for strategic IT guidance, management, and support that allows them to relieve their minds of the stresses that can be caused by technology and implementation. This allow key players and decision makers the ability to concentrate on the most important parts of the agency. MD Tech provides cost-efficient solutions that make fiscal sense while accomplishing critical managerial goals.
Contact us
www.mdtechproducts.com
Contact
Lance Durante
540-371-3725
info@mdtechsolutions.com
