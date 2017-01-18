 
News By Tag
* Open Source
* Wordpress
* Gamedev
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Games
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Spokane
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
18171615141312

Free WordPress Plugin for Marketing Indie Games

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Open Source
* Wordpress
* Gamedev

Industry:
* Games

Location:
* Spokane - Washington - US

Subject:
* Products

SPOKANE, Wash. - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Marketing indie games is hard work, but for those using WordPress to power their game's website, it has just become a little easier, thanks to IndieDev Game Marketer, a free and open source WordPress plugin.

The plugin was developed by BLACK LODGE GAMES, LLC, an indie game developer who specializes in RPG video games, in order to make marketing video games easier.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fqj8lsjzLmw



Using IndieDev Game Marketer is simple, and just a quick glance at the notable features reveals the key benefits for developers:

• Integrates with WordPress plugins and themes.
• Create and distribute press releases.
• Auto post #screenshotsaturday and other Twitter posts from WordPress
• Open your game's Steam Greenlight page in the Steam client to bypass Steam Guard
• Create presskits for your game
• Free, open source, no paid addons: forever

"I was inspired to create this plugin because I love presskit(), but wanted a WordPress native equivalent," said J. Quindlen, the developer of the plugin.  "WordPress is a good choice for smaller developers who quickly want a professional website for their game or studio, and I hope this tool will help them to achieve their indie game dreams with a little less effort."

As an open source project, you can download IndieDev Game Marketer from the WordPress plugin repository.  Full documentation and download links are available at this URL:

https://blacklodgegames.com/indiedev-game-marketer-wp-plu...

BLACK LODGE GAMES, LLC is a video game company focused exclusively on RPG and RPG hybrid games.  You can learn more about us at our website: https://blacklodgegames.com/

Contact
J. Quindlen
***@blacklodgegames.com
End
Source:
Email:***@blacklodgegames.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jan 18, 2017
Black Lodge Games, LLC News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share