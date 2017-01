Free WordPress Plugin for Marketing Indie Games

Contact

-- Marketing indie games is hard work, but for those using WordPress to power their game's website, it has just become a little easier, thanks to, a free and open source WordPress plugin.The plugin was developed by BLACK LODGE GAMES, LLC, an indie game developer who specializes in RPG video games, in order to make marketing video games easier.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fqj8lsjzLmwUsingis simple, and just a quick glance at the notable features reveals the key benefits for developers:• Integrates with WordPress plugins and themes.• Create and distribute press releases.• Auto post #screenshotsaturday and other Twitter posts from WordPress• Open your game's Steam Greenlight page in the Steam client to bypass Steam Guard• Create presskits for your game• Free, open source, no paid addons: forever"I was inspired to create this plugin because I love presskit(), but wanted a WordPress native equivalent,"said J. Quindlen, the developer of the plugin. "WordPress is a good choice for smaller developers who quickly want a professional website for their game or studio, and I hope this tool will help them to achieve their indie game dreams with a little less effort."As an open source project, you can downloadfrom the WordPress plugin repository. Full documentation and download links are available at this URL:BLACK LODGE GAMES, LLC is a video game company focused exclusively on RPG and RPG hybrid games. You can learn more about us at our website: https://blacklodgegames.com/