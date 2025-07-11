Follow on Google News
The World's Most Elegant Diner to Celebrate its 5th Edition!
Le Diner en Blanc is renowned for transforming the city's most prestigious public spaces into breathtaking spectacles, as thousands of guests clad in elegant white converge for a night of glamour, connection, and celebration. Each edition creates those picture-perfect, 'Instagrammable' moments that are instantly memorable.
To be part of this momentous celebration, guests can sign up for the new Fan List/Phase 3 at columbia.dinerenblanc.com (https://columbia.dinerenblanc.com/
This year's international theme: Blooming Elegance
This year's Dîner en Blanc introduces an international theme. Under the name Blooming Elegance, the event will embody floral élégance and joie de vivre. Inspired by the timeless beauty of flowers, this year's celebration invites guests to experience a soirée that is both refined and poetic—where every detail, from fashion to tablescapes, evokes grace, charm, and the blossoming magic of a perfect evening, à la française.
Bernita Cooper, member of the Le Diner en Blanc in Columbia host team, is thrilled to present this milestone 5th Anniversary:
To preserve the unique experience of Le Diner en Blanc, every guest plays an essential role and must adhere to the following guidelines:
Dress code: A chic, all-white ensemble is a must. Elegance and creativity are highly encouraged!
Table setting: Everything must be white to maintain the signature aesthetic.
Secrecy of the location: To keep the venue a secret until the last moment, guests will gather at a designated departure point and be escorted by a Diner en Blanc volunteer.
Cleanliness: In keeping with the event's commitment to sustainability, guests must leave with all personal belongings, food leftovers, and any litter, ensuring the location remains as pristine as when they arrived.
Guests are to bring the following essentials:
About the Hosts of Le Diner en Blanc - Columbia
The hosting team of Le Diner en Blanc – Columbia, SC is composed of Bianca Shelton, Jacqueline Keisler and Bernita C. Cooper. Collectively the Midlands area business owners are experts in communications, branding, entrepreneurship, and travel. The team has hosted events throughout the Midlands and the U.S.
About Le Diner en Blanc
Le Diner en Blanc is so much more than an event. It's a unique cultural movement that empowers friends of friends to gather and celebrate their shared passions for life, food, fashion, and community, year after year, with a pinch of mystery and large serving of spontaneity. Elegantly dressed all in white, guests arrive at a secret location for a chic picnic en masse. They bring their own tables, chairs, picnic baskets—all the trimmings—to sit down with friends and make new connections in one of their city's most beautiful public spaces. The location remains secret up until the very moment of arrival. Over the course of the evening, guests from all backgrounds eat, dance, and reconnect with the finer things in life, as they appreciate the night's magical experience.
To this day, over 120 cities in 40 countries have joined the ever-growing and international network to celebrate gourmet cuisine, offer extraordinary entertainment, and bring together vibrant individuals and bon vivants around the world. While Diner en Blanc International is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, every event in every city is hosted by passionate local organizers who fell in love with the original Parisian concept and wanted to bring it home and dress it up with local flair. For more info, photos, and videos of Le Diner en Blanc events from around the world, visit dinerenblanc.com (https://t.sidekickopen60.com/
