Dᴀᴀᴛʜ Oʀɪɢɪɴѕ, a Massive Space RPG Created by One Person, is coming to Steam

"I tried to make a dark and deep space game," says Jeff, the sole developer of Dᴀᴀᴛʜ Oʀɪɢɪɴѕ, a retro style space RPG for Windows.
 
SPOKANE, Wash. - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Dᴀᴀᴛʜ Oʀɪɢɪɴѕ features HD graphics, programming, story and a 31 song original soundtrack... created by a single person.  The release date for Dᴀᴀᴛʜ Oʀɪɢɪɴѕ is August 15, 2017, which was revealed today when the Steam store page for the game went live:

http://store.steampowered.com/app/655340/Daath_Origins/

The game puts you in command of an interstellar starship that you must guide through the multiverse, while managing a crew with a million fragile human lives to protect or exploit.

"It's a dark and deep turn-based RPG that was inspired by a mixture of "Star Control 2" and "Final Fantasy 6," says the solo developer.

Aside from writing and programming the game, the developer also wrote and recorded a 31 song original soundtrack, and made 100 physical editions of the game.


BLACK LODGE GAMES, LLC is a video game company focused exclusively on RPG and RPG hybrid games.

The Steam Store page is located at:

http://store.steampowered.com/app/655340/Daath_Origins/


You can learn more about Daath Origins at our website:

http://blacklodgegames.com/games/daath-origins/daath-origins-press-kit/

