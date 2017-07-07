News By Tag
Dᴀᴀᴛʜ Oʀɪɢɪɴѕ, a Massive Space RPG Created by One Person, is coming to Steam
"I tried to make a dark and deep space game," says Jeff, the sole developer of Dᴀᴀᴛʜ Oʀɪɢɪɴѕ, a retro style space RPG for Windows.
http://store.steampowered.com/
The game puts you in command of an interstellar starship that you must guide through the multiverse, while managing a crew with a million fragile human lives to protect or exploit.
"It's a dark and deep turn-based RPG that was inspired by a mixture of "Star Control 2" and "Final Fantasy 6," says the solo developer.
Aside from writing and programming the game, the developer also wrote and recorded a 31 song original soundtrack, and made 100 physical editions of the game.
BLACK LODGE GAMES, LLC is a video game company focused exclusively on RPG and RPG hybrid games.
The Steam Store page is located at:
http://store.steampowered.com/
You can learn more about Daath Origins at our website:
http://blacklodgegames.com/
