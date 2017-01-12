News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Indigo Airlines integrated PNR Enquiry System
The Airline is based in Gurgaon, Haryana and Delhi's Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal is utilized as the primary hub for the majority of its flights. If booked your ticket with Indigo airline, you may be searching for the best way to know the PNR status of your reserved tickets.
Online Booking and PNR Status Checking Facility:
PNR is definitely an acronym for the Passengers Name Record and as the word signifies it possess all the needed details of a passenger. The PNR consists of a unique 10 digit number which has information like passenger name, age, sex, boarding and destination station etc. So, you should keep in mind that how important is PNR number for you personally as well as for railways. Like various other air travel companies Indigo airline also offer online booking of tickets and flight pnr status enquiry facility on their web portal. To examine the pnr status passenger need to enter their PNR number, first and surname. By entering these details and clicking on find status button in order to know the Indigo booking status may be the easiest way through which you can aware of status of reservation.
PNR Enquiry using Phone Calls:
A different way to look at your indigo flights ticket status is asking over the toll free numbers given on the official webpage of Indigo Airlines. People can dial 9910383838 and +91 124 6613838 to know the ongoing status of their booking. Calling to these telephone numbers and asking for current ticket status by telling the booking reference number present on your ticket is extremely instant and fast way to be aware of ticket status of your reserved tickets.
Why to check PNR status?
Examining Indigo flights ticket status will let you discover whether your ticket has already been confirmed or not. You can examine details about your destination, departure and arrival time etc. Like this, you can save your time and efforts by making use of online facility of checking the booking status.
For more information about pnr enquiry visit: https://www.pnrstatusbuzz.in/
Contact
Ryan Rajpoot
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse