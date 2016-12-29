News By Tag
Indian Railways: ReNew Power to set up solar rooftop
ReNew Power set to provide 5 MW solar installations across locations pan-India for the Indian Railways in a bid to have clean energy corridors.
Prabhat Kumar Mishra, Head - Distributed Solar and Offtake, ReNew Power said "It is indeed a matter of pride for us that after metro rail and airport, we will now be catering to Indian railways under the distributed solar segment. We hope to be a part of many more such government projects along with several private customers whom we serve across India."
Sumant Sinha, Chairman and CEO, ReNew Power said, "We are proud to be associated with the Indian Railways, the most extensively used means of transportation in India. It is a great honour for us to be instrumental in accomplishing their initiative of going solar."
The pan-India implementations mentioned will be functioned and carried out to a great degree in the station quarters, offices and buildings along with associate railway workplaces, workshops amongst a number of constructional premises. All in all, these ventures will produce more than 70 lakh units of electric energy yearly and counterbalance more than 6000 tonnes of carbon discharge per annum.
Some of the most crucial points to be noted are given below-
Power in numbers
This is the primary arrangement of allotments by Indian Railways to any organization under PPA mode. Out of the aggregate 5 MW designation under different zones, 1 MW has been allotted by North Central Railway division for Allahabad and Kanpur, 1 MW has been apportioned by South Western Railway division for Bengaluru and Hubli. Another 1 MW has been apportioned by East Coast Railway division for Vishakhapatnam and 2 MW has been assigned by South Eastern Railway division for Kharagpur, Adra, Chakradharpur and Jamshedpur.
Units in the line-
Establishments will be done to a huge degree on station structures, railroad workplaces, workshops among other building premises. Altogether, these undertakings will produce more than 7 million units of force yearly and balance more than 6000 tons of carbon emanations consistently. The exchange will likewise bring about noteworthy sparing in vitality cost for Indian Railways with no venture.
