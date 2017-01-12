News By Tag
Agenda for Competitive Intelligence + Strategy Event Features 90% Senior Level Industry Speakers
Breakthrough conference provides best assembly of intelligence, strategy professionals
The CI+S Event represents an excellent opportunity to connect and interact with top industry professionals, learn from renowned speakers, and gain insight into the most pressing issues ahead. There are multiple networking opportunities, from casual chats to receptions, that will help you build and strengthen relationships with industry peers and experts.
This is not the competitive intelligence gathering of the past. This event focuses on the decision maker's "user experience."
The Competitive Intelligence + Strategy Event is the result of a strategic partnership between the Fuld-Gilad-Herring Academy of Competitive Intelligence (ACI) and producers of industry leading competitive intelligence and market research conferences around the world which includes the Pharma CI Conference series.
The CI+S Event features the participation of the world's top companies, including: Aetna, BlackRock, Cintas Corp, Cipher, CISCO, Clorox Company, Dunkin' Brands Inc., ebay, Fast Forward, Fuld-Gilad-Herring ACI, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi Data Systems, INOVIS, Inc., Jabil, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, NetApp, Reliance Industries, Royal Dutch Shell – Deepwater, SAP, SealedAir, Sedulo Group, Survey Monkey, Toyota Financial Services, Verizon, ViaSat, Inc., VMware, Wells Fargo, and many more.
To register to attend the conference, go to: http://www.cisevent.com/
For more information, call +1-212-228-7974 or email info@cisevent.com
