Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
8765432


Industry-Side Speakers Headline The CI+S Event This Month in San Francisco

Leading forum combines competitive intelligence and strategy
 
 
Listed Under

Tags:
Competitive
Intelligence
Strategy

Industry:
Technology

Location:
San Francisco - California - US

SAN FRANCISCO - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The West Coast gets a double-dose of competitive intelligence and strategy this month with The CI+S Event, being held March 28-29, 2017 in San Francisco. This event, the first of its kind for the area, brings together the top CI and strategy professionals from multiple sectors, including technology, consumer goods, energy, aerospace, banking, healthcare, automotive, software, tele-com, and biotech. They'll discuss emerging trends in the industry and formulate best strategies for tackling current and future challenges.

Register (http://cisevent.com/usa/register/) Here

The CI+S Event includes a notable lineup of relevant topics, including:

• The 3 Extremely Simple Factors Behind the Most Successful CI Processes in the World – Compendium of Findings
• Best Practices Roadmap in Engaging Consultants Effectively & Efficiently
• How to Analyze a News Event (or Anything)
• Competition in the Palm of Your Hand: How to Read the Competitive Landscape and Predict Future Success for Mobile Apps
• Creating the Intelligence Organization
• Collaboration: Strategy and CI as an Integral Part of Day to Day Operations
• How Not to Run a War Game – Lessons Learned from an Industry Vet
• And many more critical topics!

All this will be led by a roster of accomplished speakers, 90% of whom are senior-level executives from celebrated, industry-side companies, not consultants.

View the Detailed Agenda Here (http://cisevent.com/usa/)

For the ultimate CI+S experience, register for the "Pre-Conference Boot Camp" on March 27th, course titled Bring it All Home: A Boot Camp in CI + Strategy. This original program will reinforce the importance (and excitement) of intelligence work by highlighting a real case of a company in the entertainment high tech industry. You'll immerse yourself in a workshop environment and learn all the tools you need for a true CI project.

This is not the competitive intelligence gathering of the past. This event focuses on the decision maker's "user experience." Event organizers distinguish it as a "highly participatory process where every attendee experience will focus on three simple things… learn, partner and play."

The Competitive Intelligence + Strategy Event is the result of a strategic partnership between the Fuld-Gilad-Herring Academy of Competitive Intelligence (ACI) and producers of industry leading competitive intelligence and market research conferences around the world which includes the Pharma CI Conference series.

The CI+S Event features the participation of the world's top companies, including: BlackRock, Cintas Corp, Cipher, CISCO, Citrix Systems, Inc., Clorox Company, Dunkin' Brands, Inc., ebay, Fast Forward, Fuld-Gilad-Herring ACI, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel Security, INOVIS, Inc., Jabil, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Microsoft, NetApp, Oracle, Royal Dutch Shell – Deepwater, SAP, Sedulo Group, Survey Monkey, Toyota Financial Services, Verizon, ViaSat, Inc., VMware, Wells Fargo, and many more.

To register to attend the conference, go to: http://www.cisevent.com/

For more information, call +1-212-228-7974 or email info@cisevent.com
Source:CI+S Event
Email:***@cisevent.com Email Verified
Tags:Competitive, Intelligence, Strategy
Industry:Technology
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
