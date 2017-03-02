News By Tag
Industry-Side Speakers Headline The CI+S Event This Month in San Francisco
Leading forum combines competitive intelligence and strategy
Register (http://cisevent.com/
The CI+S Event includes a notable lineup of relevant topics, including:
• The 3 Extremely Simple Factors Behind the Most Successful CI Processes in the World – Compendium of Findings
• Best Practices Roadmap in Engaging Consultants Effectively & Efficiently
• How to Analyze a News Event (or Anything)
• Competition in the Palm of Your Hand: How to Read the Competitive Landscape and Predict Future Success for Mobile Apps
• Creating the Intelligence Organization
• Collaboration:
• How Not to Run a War Game – Lessons Learned from an Industry Vet
• And many more critical topics!
All this will be led by a roster of accomplished speakers, 90% of whom are senior-level executives from celebrated, industry-side companies, not consultants.
View the Detailed Agenda Here (http://cisevent.com/
For the ultimate CI+S experience, register for the "Pre-Conference Boot Camp" on March 27th, course titled Bring it All Home: A Boot Camp in CI + Strategy. This original program will reinforce the importance (and excitement) of intelligence work by highlighting a real case of a company in the entertainment high tech industry. You'll immerse yourself in a workshop environment and learn all the tools you need for a true CI project.
This is not the competitive intelligence gathering of the past. This event focuses on the decision maker's "user experience."
The Competitive Intelligence + Strategy Event is the result of a strategic partnership between the Fuld-Gilad-Herring Academy of Competitive Intelligence (ACI) and producers of industry leading competitive intelligence and market research conferences around the world which includes the Pharma CI Conference series.
The CI+S Event features the participation of the world's top companies, including: BlackRock, Cintas Corp, Cipher, CISCO, Citrix Systems, Inc., Clorox Company, Dunkin' Brands, Inc., ebay, Fast Forward, Fuld-Gilad-Herring ACI, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel Security, INOVIS, Inc., Jabil, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Microsoft, NetApp, Oracle, Royal Dutch Shell – Deepwater, SAP, Sedulo Group, Survey Monkey, Toyota Financial Services, Verizon, ViaSat, Inc., VMware, Wells Fargo, and many more.
To register to attend the conference, go to: http://www.cisevent.com/
For more information, call +1-212-228-7974 or email info@cisevent.com
