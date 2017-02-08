News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Competitive Intelligence and Strategy Combine for West Coast's Best Event
Unique conference creates a catch-all for technology, consumer goods and others
Reserve Your Spot Here & Save! (http://cisevent.com/
Technology, consumer goods, energy, aerospace, biotech, you name it! Top CI and strategy talent from these sectors (and more) will be in attendance for two days of collaboration, participation and networking. You'll get to engage with an entire roster of speakers, 90% of whom are senior-level executives from celebrated, industry-side companies, not consultants.
The Competitive Intelligence + Strategy Event's agenda will provide attendees with world leading, expert perspectives on the state of the competitive intelligence and strategy industry as well as a look ahead to the future. You'll experience 30+ sessions with topics such as:
• The 3 Extremely Simple Factors Behind the Most Successful CI Processes in the World – Compendium of Findings
• How to Analyze a News Event (or Anything)
• Competition in the Palm of Your Hand: How to Read the Competitive Landscape and Predict Future Success for Mobile Apps
• Creating the Intelligence Organization
• Social Media: HUMINT's New Digital Face
• Collaboration:
• How Not to Run a War Game – Lessons Learned from an Industry Vet
• And many more critical topics!
View the Detailed Agenda Here (http://cisevent.com/
In addition, the Competitive Intelligence + Strategy Event is offering a groundbreaking "Pre-Conference Boot Camp" on March 27th, course titled Bring it All Home: A Boot Camp in CI + Strategy. This original program involves a real case of a company in the entertainment high tech industry. You'll learn how to take a CI project from start to finish and it's only at the CI+S Event.
This is not the competitive intelligence gathering of the past. This event focuses on the decision maker's "user experience."
The Competitive Intelligence + Strategy Event is the result of a strategic partnership between the Fuld-Gilad-Herring Academy of Competitive Intelligence (ACI) and producers of industry leading competitive intelligence and market research conferences around the world which includes the Pharma CI Conference series.
The CI+S Event features the participation of the world's top companies, including: Aetna, BlackRock, Cintas Corp, Cipher, CISCO, Clorox Company, Dunkin' Brands Inc., ebay, Fast Forward, Fuld-Gilad-Herring ACI, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi Data Systems, Intel, INOVIS, Jabil, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Microsoft, NetApp, Oracle, Royal Dutch Shell – Deepwater, SAP, SealedAir, Sedulo Group, Survey Monkey, Toyota Financial Services, Verizon, ViaSat, Inc., VMware, Wells Fargo, and many more.
To register to attend the conference, go to: http://www.cisevent.com/
For more information, call +1-212-228-7974 or email info@cisevent.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse