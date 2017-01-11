The History and Future of the Music Industry Reinventing The Rules Free E-Book For ONLY Days Left

 
Industry News





From the introduction of the RICO Act in the US to quash the network and mob involvement in the industry to misunderstanding the impact of a new digital age on the industry, you can learn about the business and some things you never knew.
 
 
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- There once was a time in the music industry when more was being paid to bribe radio station management and "The Network" than was being spent on the actual artists, distribution and other forms of sales and marketing combined. Did you know that the RICO Act was also aimed at the mob and organized crime involvement in the music industry. Was Pink Floyd's The Wall used by record executives to demonstrate and test the impact of "The Network" on America's music charts and radio airplay by major labels? Will the industry ever recover from their underestimation of digital distribution of music?

For a limited time, author of "The Music Industry in the Digital Age" is making the e-book version available on Amazon Kindle absolutely free. There is no trick or gimmick. He has released a series of his books this week on Amazon in a free access promo in order to encourage reading and education on various topics. The Music Industry happens to be one of them.

The link at the bottom of this article will give you the direct SAFE link to the official Amazon Kindle page so you can easily find and download it in addition, looking at the url or typing it in directly to your web browser, you know that this is not some kind of online scam taking you to false or misleading pages online.

If this has you worried, you can always go to Amazon on your own and just search the ebook title and you will be able to download it absolutely free. It is an interesting and informative look at one of the most important industries in the world. Music is used not only for entertainment but is also a healing tool, a means of communication, a way of communication and expression, a trigger of long forgotten memories and so much more. No other form of media can come close to the range of impacts which music has through all languages, lifestyles, religious beliefs and geographical locations. No other media can appeal to such a broad age demographic. No other media can create the emotional impact as music can.

The author is also a respected comedian, music producer, composer and lyricist. He has worked in various industries and has worked with and on behalf of international governments and world leaders, celebrities, musicians, production companies and industry organizations. He is based in Edmonton, Alberta these days but has worked with clients throughout Canada and the United States.

