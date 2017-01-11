 
Tony Green will be presenting at the Conf. for Youth Environment and Sustainability

Speaking Green Communications has been selected to speak at the Youth for the Environment and Sustainability Conference in San Francisco, California. The topic of his talk will be "The Three Unseen Threats in the air we breathe".
 
LIVERMORE, Calif. - Jan. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The Youth for the Environment and Sustainability (YES) Conference is a FUN, free-of-charge, annual event that brings together middle- and high-school students from the nine San Francisco Bay Area counties (Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, and Sonoma) to discuss solutions to the climate change crisis. The conference aims to raise awareness of how our transportation choices affect our families, our communities, our air and our planet. More importantly, the conference provides a youth-friendly and youth-driven space where students from all walks of life feel energized by each other and empowered to tackle current issues head on.

Tony Green, the founder of Speaking Green Communications commented," On a lot of levels it really makes sense that we take care of the environment that we leave to our children and their children".

About Speaking Green Communications:  Speaking Green Communications is a speaking/consulting business founded to be a voice for the adoption of sustainability and alternative energy technologies.

For additional information regarding Speaking Green Communications contact Tony Green or visit http://www.speakinggreencommunications.com

Contact:

Tony Green, Principal Voice

Speaking Green

(925) 487-2309

tonygreen@speakinggreencommunications.com

http://www.speakinggreencommunications.com

Tony Green
Speaking Green Communications
***@gmail.com
