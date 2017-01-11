News By Tag
Tony Green will be presenting at the Conf. for Youth Environment and Sustainability
Speaking Green Communications has been selected to speak at the Youth for the Environment and Sustainability Conference in San Francisco, California. The topic of his talk will be "The Three Unseen Threats in the air we breathe".
Tony Green, the founder of Speaking Green Communications commented," On a lot of levels it really makes sense that we take care of the environment that we leave to our children and their children".
For additional information regarding Speaking Green Communications contact Tony Green or visit http://www.speakinggreencommunications.com
Tony Green, Principal Voice
Speaking Green
(925) 487-2309
tonygreen@speakinggreencommunications.com
http://www.speakinggreencommunications.com
