Speaking Green Communications has been invited to present Education Strategies to Promote Diversity
The Global Summit of Chemistry and chemical Engineering (GSCCE 2018) aims to assemble researchers from diverse scientific and academic settings from around the world to participate in critical debate, promote and advance a body of cognizance with pertinence to Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, and facilitate sharing fsbdt and collaboration between world class researchers. The conference focuses on recent developments in the areas of Chemistry, Chemical Engineering and many other related fields.
Tony Green, the founder of Speaking Green Communications commented," Ensuring diversity among the engineers of tomorrow will ensure that the solutions they design will be applicable to everyone".
For additional information regarding Speaking Green Communications contact Tony Green or visit http://www.speakinggreencommunications.com
Tony Green
Speaking Green Communications
***@speakinggreencommunications.com
