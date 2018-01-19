 
Speaking Green Communications has been invited to present Education Strategies to Promote Diversity

 
LIVERMORE, Calif. - Jan. 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Speaking Green Communications has received an invitation to speak at Global Summit of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering on February 26th, 2018 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The topic of the talk will be "Education strategies to promote diversity for Chemical Engineers and Chemists"

The Global Summit of Chemistry and chemical Engineering (GSCCE 2018) aims to assemble researchers from diverse scientific and academic settings from around the world to participate in critical debate, promote and advance a body of cognizance with pertinence to Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, and facilitate sharing fsbdt and collaboration between world class researchers. The conference focuses on recent developments in the areas of Chemistry, Chemical Engineering and many other related fields.

Tony Green, the founder of Speaking Green Communications commented," Ensuring diversity among the engineers of tomorrow will ensure that the solutions they design will be applicable to everyone".

About Speaking Green Communications:  Speaking Green Communications is a speaking/consulting business founded to be a voice for the adoption of sustainability and alternative energy technologies.

For additional information regarding Speaking Green Communications contact Tony Green or visit http://www.speakinggreencommunications.com

Tony Green
Speaking Green Communications
***@speakinggreencommunications.com
Email:***@speakinggreencommunications.com Email Verified
