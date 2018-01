Speaking Green Communications will be conducting a workshop on Considering Greening Your Business

Contact

-- Tony Green has agreed to conduct a workshop to the members of the Santa Cruz chapter of SCORE at the Simpkins Swim Center, 716 Capitola Way in Santa Cruz, California on Wednesday, April 18, 2017 beginning at 1:30 P.M. The topic will be "Considering Greening your business, of course, it is about the bottom line?"The Santa Cruz County SCORE has been counseling small businesses since 1990, and provides free counseling for not-for-profits. The counselors of Santa Cruz SCORE are experienced business founders and managers who volunteer their experience and knowledge to help potential business entrepreneurs, existing business managers, and non-profit executives achieve successTony Green, the founder of Speaking Green Communications commented," I believe if small business owners had a better understanding of how using green practices in their buses can help allow companies to help the environment and their bottom line there would much less resistance fsbdt toward adopting these strategies."About Speaking Green Communications:Speaking Green Communications is a speaking/consulting business founded to be a voice for the adoption of sustainability and alternative energy technologies.For additional information regarding Speaking Green Communications contact Tony Green or visit http://www.speakinggreencommunications.com