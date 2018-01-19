News By Tag
Speaking Green Communications will be conducting a workshop on Considering Greening Your Business
The Santa Cruz County SCORE has been counseling small businesses since 1990, and provides free counseling for not-for-profits. The counselors of Santa Cruz SCORE are experienced business founders and managers who volunteer their experience and knowledge to help potential business entrepreneurs, existing business managers, and non-profit executives achieve success
Tony Green, the founder of Speaking Green Communications commented," I believe if small business owners had a better understanding of how using green practices in their buses can help allow companies to help the environment and their bottom line there would much less resistance fsbdt toward adopting these strategies."
For additional information regarding Speaking Green Communications contact Tony Green or visit http://www.speakinggreencommunications.com
Tony Green
Speaking Green Communications
***@speakinggreencommunications.com
9254872309
