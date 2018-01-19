 
News By Tag
* Green Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Environment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Livermore
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
25242322212019

Speaking Green Communications will be conducting a workshop on Considering Greening Your Business

 
LIVERMORE, Calif. - Jan. 23, 2018 - PRLog -- Tony Green has agreed to conduct a workshop to the members of the Santa Cruz chapter of SCORE at the Simpkins Swim Center, 716 Capitola Way in Santa Cruz, California on Wednesday, April 18th, 2017 beginning at 1:30 P.M. The topic will be "Considering Greening your business, of course, it is about the bottom line?"

The Santa Cruz County SCORE has been counseling small businesses since 1990, and provides free counseling for not-for-profits. The counselors of Santa Cruz SCORE are experienced business founders and managers who volunteer their experience and knowledge to help potential business entrepreneurs, existing business managers, and non-profit executives achieve success

Tony Green, the founder of Speaking Green Communications commented," I believe if small business owners had a better understanding of how using green practices in their buses can help allow companies to help the environment and their bottom line there would much less resistance fsbdt toward adopting these strategies."

About Speaking Green Communications:  Speaking Green Communications is a speaking/consulting business founded to be a voice for the adoption of sustainability and alternative energy technologies.

For additional information regarding Speaking Green Communications contact Tony Green or visit http://www.speakinggreencommunications.com

Contact
Tony Green
Speaking Green Communications
***@speakinggreencommunications.com
9254872309
End
Source:
Email:***@speakinggreencommunications.com Email Verified
Tags:Green Business
Industry:Environment
Location:Livermore - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Speaking Green Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 23, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share