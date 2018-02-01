 
Tony Green invited to speak at the 2018 Youth for the Environment and Sustainability Conference

 
LIVERMORE, Calif. - Feb. 1, 2018 - PRLog -- Speaking Green Communications has received an invitation to speak at the Youth for the Environment and Sustainability Conference on Saturday February 24th, 2018 at Laney College on Oakland, California. The topic of the talk will be "The long-term effect of the Napa Fires on Bay Area Air Quality".

The 2018 Youth for the Environment and Sustainability (YES) Conference is a FUN, free-of-charge, annual event that brings together middle- and high-school students from the nine San Francisco Bay Area counties (Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, and Sonoma) to discuss solutions to the climate change crisis. The conference aims to raise awareness of how our transportation choices affect our families, our communities, our air and our planet. More importantly, the conference provides a youth-friendly and youth-driven space where students from all walks of life feel energized by each other and empowered to tackle current issues head on.

Tony Green, the founder of Speaking Green Communications fsbdt commented," On a lot of levels it really makes sense that we take care of the environment that we leave to our children and their children".

About Speaking Green Communications:  Speaking Green Communications is a speaking/consulting business founded to be a voice for the adoption of sustainability and alternative energy technologies.

For additional information regarding Speaking Green Communications contact Tony Green or visit http://www.speakinggreencommunications.com

Media Contact
Speaking Green Communications
Tony Green
***@gmail.com
9254872309
Tags:Environment Sustainability
Industry:Environment
Location:Livermore - California - United States
Subject:Events
