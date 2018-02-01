News By Tag
Tony Green invited to speak at the 2018 Youth for the Environment and Sustainability Conference
The 2018 Youth for the Environment and Sustainability (YES) Conference is a FUN, free-of-charge, annual event that brings together middle- and high-school students from the nine San Francisco Bay Area counties (Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, and Sonoma) to discuss solutions to the climate change crisis. The conference aims to raise awareness of how our transportation choices affect our families, our communities, our air and our planet. More importantly, the conference provides a youth-friendly and youth-driven space where students from all walks of life feel energized by each other and empowered to tackle current issues head on.
Tony Green, the founder of Speaking Green Communications fsbdt commented," On a lot of levels it really makes sense that we take care of the environment that we leave to our children and their children".
Page Updated Last on: Feb 01, 2018