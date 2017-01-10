News By Tag
New Quake Kare Website Makes Disaster Preparedness Easier for People and Organizations
The new website provides free emergency preparedness guidelines and describes our spectrum of emergency survival kits that help people survive disaster anywhere, anytime.
"The inability to predict where and when disasters may occur makes it crucial for people and organizations to prepare for emergencies with reliable products and expert guidelines that can help save lives," said Brittney Bettonville of Quake Kare.
"Our new website provides free emergency preparedness guidelines and describes our spectrum of emergency survival kits that help people survive hurricanes, tornadoes, lockdowns, terrorist acts and other disasters that can occur anytime, anywhere," Bettonville said. (https://
"As a not-for-profit organization, Quake Kare specializes in reducing the stress of disaster preparedness as an experienced source of dependable, affordable products that help people when emergencies occur," she said.
"Our new website simplifies the process of preparing homes, offices, vehicles and classrooms for unexpected emergencies by offering pre-assembled and customized survival kits containing everything people may need during and after a disaster. All can be ordered for packing and shipping directly through the website."
Two new emergency survival products are shown on Quake Kare's new website in addition to the company's inventory of more than 100 pre-assembled and customized kits. The two new products are:
· The ER™ Blood Stopper Kit containing critical medical supplies for treatment of moderate to severe uncontrolled bleeding caused by penetrating wounds. This kit enables ordinary people to deliver life-saving treatment to an injured victim until EMS can arrive on scene. It includes color-coded instructions and an instructional/
· The ER™ Search and Rescue Kit is a four person emergency kit containing recommended emergency tools and supplies in the event of a partial or complete collapse of a structure. Its contents support:
o Searching for survival victims
o Rescuing survival victims
o Providing medical assistance
o Emergency shelter
All Quake Kare products shown on the new website are described and illustrated in detail. Two of the most popular survival kits available via the website are Quake Kare's Family Survival Kit and School Lockdown Kit.
"We now receive many requests from school officials through our website for our Safety Lockdown Container Survival Kit," said Brian Houser of Quake Kare.
With necessary emergency supplies for up to 72 hours, Quake Kare's Safety Lockdown Container Survival Kit is equipped for use in classrooms and homes. It contains emergency food, water, lighting, first-aid, a portable toilet, and shelter supplies, as well as a solar / hand-crank powered flashlight; weather band radio; and a USB device charger that never needs batteries to charge smartphones and other USB devices.
"Many people do not have a disaster plan in place. Given the uncertain environment that we live in today, it is crucial for people and organizations to prepare for surviving unexpected emergencies, whether natural or man-made," said Houser.
Quake Kare is owned by Lighthouse for the Blind-Saint Louis, also known as LHB Industries, Inc. The Lighthouse is a non-profit 501(c)3 enterprise that helps children and adults who are visually impaired maintain dignity and independence by offering employment, education and support services.
All Quake Kare sales revenue directly supports Lighthouse service programs for people who are blind or visually impaired in Missouri and Southwestern Illinois.
The Lighthouse currently employs48 people who are legally blind in two manufacturing plants in St. Louis County, Missouri, to assemble, pack and ship Quake Kare survival kits and many other products for consumer, corporate and government customers.
For Quake Kare product information, see the website http://www.quakekare.com or contact Brittney Bettonville at 800.542.3697 or 314.423.4333. For details about Lighthouse for the Blind-Saint Louis services and programs, call 800.542.3697 or 314.423.4333 or visit the website or www.lhbindustries.com.
