Global Tech Evangelist Kimberly King to Present at 4YFN and Mobile World Congress 2017
US CEO Kimberly King to present at Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona. Mobile World Congress is the world's largest gathering for the mobile tech industry. 4 Years From Now (4YFN) is the startup business platform of MWC.
Mobile World Congress is the world's largest gathering for the mobile tech industry, organised by the GSMA. "Mobile: The Next Element", Mobile World Congress will be held 27 February – 2 March 2017 at Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, with events also taking place at Fira Montjuïc. The GSMA expects more than 100,000 professionals from across the mobile tech industry and adjacent industry sectors will attend MWC 2017.
4 Years From Now (4YFN) is the startup business platform of Mobile World Capital that enables startups, investors and corporations to connect and launch new ventures together, and a sister conference of the Mobile World Congress. 4YFN 2017 will highlight distinct themes for each day of the event: Disrupted by Mobile; The Internet of Things; and Digital Media. 4YFN will also include Demo Days by Starupbootcamp. IoT & Data Acceleration Programmes, and the "EU Mobile Challenge Final" European apps competition. For more information visit www.4YFN.com
Ms. King will present on the role of Women and technology for social good. She will also serve as host and Moderator for a panel showcasing Women Innovating in Technology, Entrepreneurship and Business Development. This panel session of global entrepreneurs, business developers and investors will share their experiences, recommendations and practical advice in the growing and fascinating world of innovative women entrepreneurs and startups. Panelists Include:
· Arancha González, Executive Director, International Trade Centre (ITC)
· Gary Stewart, Director, Telefónica Open Future_ UK
· Jenny Fielding, Managing Director, TechStars New York
· Erica Lockheimer, Senior Director of Engineering Growth & Women in Tech, LinkedIn
· Anand Ramesh, Head of Publisher Partnerships, Americas, Twitter / MoPub
The mega-exhibition at Mobile World Congress puts the spotlight on innovation, bringing together leading players from across the mobile tech ecosystem, as well as adjacent industry sectors such as automotive and consumer electronics. More than 2,200 companies will exhibit at Mobile World Congress 2017, including major brands such as AOL, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, Ford, Google, Hewlett Packard, IBM, Intel, LG, Mercedes-Benz, Microsoft, Nokia, Oracle, SAP, Sony, Telefónica, among others.
Attendees will also have the opportunity immerse themselves in a series of 360-degree experiences in the Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Zone or visit the IoT Pavilion to see how millions of "things" are getting connected, creating smart homes, smart cities and smart industries. Also Partner Programmes and Power Hour sessions, developed by leading players from across the mobile ecosystem, provide invaluable learning opportunities for Mobile World Congress attendees.
For more information on Mobile World Congress please visit www.mobileworldcongress.com/
Amanda Ryan, Communications Liaison
***@globaltechllc.com
