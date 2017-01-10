Seventh Season of the Concert Series Continues in February

UNC Greensboro's Gate City Camerata ensemble will present on Sunday, February 26, 2017.

-- UNC Greensboro's Gate City Camerata ensemble will present traditional and contemporary chamber works from Gershwin, Shostakovich, and Dvorak on. in St. Ann Catholic Church, 3635 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28209. A reception following the concert gives fellow listeners an opportunity to meet the performers.The Gate City Camerata provides the unique opportunity for UNC Greensboro graduate and undergraduate string majors to collaborate with the String faculty. Membership in this professional-level faculty/student ensemble is by audition. The Gate City Camerata is composed of approximately 17 players and performs without a conductor.The Gaudium Musicae series is designed to support exceptional, primarily local and regional musicians by providing an acoustically excellent, intimate venue for performance and to present diverse programming.The 2016-2017 Gaudium Musicae series will conclude with J.S. Bach's St. John Passion, conducted by David Tang along with the North Carolina Baroque Orchestra, members of the Wingate University choir, and Vox on April 2nd at 4 p.m.Single concert tickets are $30 for families, $12 for adults, and $8 for students. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased online at www.StAnnCharlotte.org, after Masses in the St. Ann's parish office or at the door. Sponsorships are available for each of the concerts. Contact the parish office at 704-523-4641 ext. 221 for information on tax-deductible contributions and sponsorships.