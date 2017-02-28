 
Concert Series Concludes with St. John Passion

The seventh season of the Gaudium Musicae: The Joy of Music concert series "Big on Bach" concludes with St. John Passion on Sunday, April 2nd.
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- St. Ann Catholic Church announces the final performance for the seventh season of their concert series Gaudium Musicae: The Joy of Music. The Sunday, April 2nd finale of the Big on Bach series will feature J.S. Bach's St. John Passion, performed by the North Carolina Baroque Orchestra, VOX, and select members of the Wingate University Choir, David Tang, Conductor. Presented by Firebird Arts Alliance, the concert will start at 4:00 p.m. in St. Ann Catholic Church, 3635 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28209. As always, a reception following the concert will give the audience an opportunity to meet the performers.

J.S. Bach's St. John Passion stands as one of the greatest musical and spiritual expressions of all time. Its dramatic, almost operatic, portrayal of Christ's last days forms the backdrop for profound music of grace, love, and truth in the face of violent persecution and injustice.

Sponsored this year by U. S. Trust, the Gaudium Musicae series is designed to support exceptional, primarily local and regional musicians by providing an acoustically excellent, intimate venue for the performance and to present diverse programming.

Tickets are $30 for families, $12 for adults, and $8 for students. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased online at www.StAnnCharlotte.org/musicae or after Mass in the St. Ann's parish office. If still available, tickets will also be sold at the door. Individual concert sponsorships are also available for companies or patrons. Contact the parish office at 704-523-4641 ext. 221 for information on tax-deductible contributions and sponsorships.

