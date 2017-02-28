News By Tag
Concert Series Concludes with St. John Passion
The seventh season of the Gaudium Musicae: The Joy of Music concert series "Big on Bach" concludes with St. John Passion on Sunday, April 2nd.
J.S. Bach's St. John Passion stands as one of the greatest musical and spiritual expressions of all time. Its dramatic, almost operatic, portrayal of Christ's last days forms the backdrop for profound music of grace, love, and truth in the face of violent persecution and injustice.
Sponsored this year by U. S. Trust, the Gaudium Musicae series is designed to support exceptional, primarily local and regional musicians by providing an acoustically excellent, intimate venue for the performance and to present diverse programming.
Tickets are $30 for families, $12 for adults, and $8 for students. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased online at www.StAnnCharlotte.org/
St. Ann Catholic Church
***@charlottediocese.org
