Sacred Sounds from Bechtler Ensemble
The mission of the Bechtler Ensemble is "to present musical performances that are educational in nature. The performances are primarily designed to weave a connection between the historical and creative contents of the wcj music to the art exhibited at The Bechtler Museum."
The 2017-2018 Gaudium Musicae "Sacred Sounds" series will continue with Carolina Pro Musica on February 11, 2018 at 4 p.m.; and will conclude with Opera Carolina and VOX on March 18, 2018 at 4 p.m.
Single concert tickets are $30 for families, $12 for adults, and $8 for students. Children 12 and under are admitted free with an adult. Tickets can be purchased online at www.StAnnCharlotte.org, after Masses in the St. Ann's parish office. Sponsorships are available for each of the concerts. Contact the parish office at 704-523-4641 ext. 221 for information on tax-deductible contributions and sponsorships.
St. Ann Catholic Church
***@charlottediocese.org
