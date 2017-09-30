 
Sacred Sounds from Bechtler Ensemble

 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Oct. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- St. Ann's Gaudium Musicae concert series "Sacred Sounds" will have the Bechtler Ensemble performing on Sunday, November 12th at 4 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 3635 Park Road.A small reception will follow the hour and a half-long concert to give fellow listeners an opportunity to meet the performers. The concert series offered by St. Ann's is to support exceptional, primarily local and regional musicians by providing an acoustically excellent, intimate venue for performance and to present diverse programming.

The mission of the Bechtler Ensemble is "to present musical performances that are educational in nature. The performances are primarily designed to weave a connection between the historical and creative contents of the wcj music to the art exhibited at The Bechtler Museum."

The 2017-2018 Gaudium Musicae "Sacred Sounds" series will continue with Carolina Pro Musica on February 11, 2018 at 4 p.m.; and will conclude with Opera Carolina and VOX on March 18, 2018 at 4 p.m.

Single concert tickets are $30 for families, $12 for adults, and $8 for students. Children 12 and under are admitted free with an adult. Tickets can be purchased online at www.StAnnCharlotte.org, after Masses in the St. Ann's parish office. Sponsorships are available for each of the concerts. Contact the parish office at 704-523-4641 ext. 221 for information on tax-deductible contributions and sponsorships.

Tags:Gaudium Musicae, Music, Family
Industry:Music
Location:Charlotte - North Carolina - United States
