Eighth Season of the Concert Series Begins in September-Sacred Sounds
UNC Greensboro's Gate City Camerata opens the eighth season of Gaudium Musicae concert series for a hour-long performance on Sunday, September 17th at 4 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church.
The Gate City Camerata provides the unique opportunity for UNC Greensboro graduate and undergraduate string majors to collaborate with the String faculty.
The Gaudium Musicae series is designed to support exceptional, primarily local and regional musicians by providing an acoustically excellent, intimate venue for performance and to present diverse programming.
The 2017-2018 Gaudium Musicae "Sacred Sounds" series will continue with the Bechtler Ensemble on November 12st at 4 p.m.; then Carolina Pro Musica on February 11, 2018 at 4 p.m.; and will conclude with Opera Carolina and Wingate College on March 18, 2018 at 4 p.m.
Season subscriptions are available through September 17th for $100 for families, $40 for adults, and $25 for students. Single concert tickets are $30 for families, $12 for adults, and $8 for students. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.StAnnCharlotte.org, after Masses in the St. Ann's parish office or at the door. Sponsorships are available for each of the concerts. Contact the parish office at 704-523-4641 ext. 221 for information on tax-deductible contributions and sponsorships.
St. Ann Catholic Church
***@charlottediocese.org
