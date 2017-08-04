 
Eighth Season of the Concert Series Begins in September-Sacred Sounds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Aug. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- UNC Greensboro's Gate City Camerata opens the eighth season of Gaudium Musicae concert series for a hour-long performance on Sunday, September 17th at 4 p.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 3635 Park Road.A small reception following the concert gives fellow listeners an opportunity to meet the performers. The concert series offered by St. Ann's is to support exceptional, primarily local and regional musicians by providing an acoustically excellent, intimate venue for performance and to present diverse programming.

The Gate City Camerata provides the unique opportunity for UNC Greensboro graduate and undergraduate string majors to collaborate with the String faculty. Membership in this professional-level faculty/student ensemble is by audition. The Gate City Camerata is composed of approximately 17 players and performs without a conductor.

The Gaudium Musicae series is designed to support exceptional, primarily local and regional musicians by providing an acoustically excellent, intimate venue for performance and to present diverse programming.

The 2017-2018 Gaudium Musicae "Sacred Sounds" series will continue with the Bechtler Ensemble on November 12st at 4 p.m.; then Carolina Pro Musica on February 11, 2018 at 4 p.m.; and will conclude with Opera Carolina and Wingate College on March 18, 2018 at 4 p.m.

Season subscriptions are available through September 17th for $100 for families, $40 for adults, and $25 for students. Single concert tickets are $30 for families, $12 for adults, and $8 for students. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.StAnnCharlotte.org, after Masses in the St. Ann's parish office or at the door. Sponsorships are available for each of the concerts. Contact the parish office at 704-523-4641 ext. 221 for information on tax-deductible contributions and sponsorships.

Source:
Source: St. Ann Catholic Church
Email: ***@charlottediocese.org
