Monmouth Care Center Announces their new Russain Nursing Home and Rehab Program

New Russian Program at Monmouth Care Center a Nursing Home and Rehab Center in Monmouth County, New Jersey (NJ)

-- Monmouth Care Center is proud to announce the opening of their new Russian Program!The facility has added a Russian speaking Medical Director and many various Russian speaking staff. They have even added Russian Television channels to all the T.V.'s to accommodate the residents in the Nursing Home! In addition, upon request of any of the residents, Russian cuisine and dining will be available to whomever wants it. One can also be added into the Russian Recreation Programming that will take place daily!Monmouth Care Center already has a stellar reputation in the Southern New Jersey Region and they look to continue that excellence with their new Russian Program. They are looking to build on a great Rehab program that currently caters to residents of all backgrounds.Monmouth Care Center is a Nursing Home and Rehab Center in Monmouth, NJ.You can find out more about Monmouth Care Center online at:MonmouthCare.comAnd on Social Media at: