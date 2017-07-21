 
News By Tag
* Drug Rehab
* Behavioral Health
* Bronx Nursing and Rehab
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221


Rehab and Nursing Home, Riverdale Nursing Home, Opens Medical Behavioral Health Unit in the Bronx

Riverdale Nursing Home Opens Medical Behavioral Health Unit in the Riverdale area in the Bronx, New York
 
 
RIVERDALE LOGO
RIVERDALE LOGO
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - July 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Riverdale Nursing Home is a 146 bed facility and provides a diversity of specialized programs designed for their residents' individual needs. The new Medical Behavioral Health Unit, which will be referred to as Healing Hands, focuses on patients with behavioral disturbances related to old age in addition to drug or alcohol recovery that requires short or long term medical care. This is a specialized unit where the patients medical needs will be managed while their recovery is assisted through medications such as mthadone or subaxone, and support from our psychiatrist, psychologist, and social worker as well as the "healing hands" of our physicians and nurses who are here 24/7 to assist and aid the patients on their road to recovery.

There will be a 16 bed dedicated unit as well as specified staff that are trained in the recovery of drug addiction. They will also be included in the regular daily recreational activities along with the other residents. Riverdale Nursing Home also accepts many of the insurances available to the public.

You can find out more info at https://RiverdaleNursingHome.com or by calling our admissions office at 718.796.4800 Ext: 16

Contact
Efraim Graber
***@egmarketingfirm.com
End
Source:Riverdale Nursing Home
Email:***@egmarketingfirm.com Email Verified
Tags:Drug Rehab, Behavioral Health, Bronx Nursing and Rehab
Industry:Health
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
EG Marketing Firm PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share