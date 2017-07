Rehab and Nursing Home, Riverdale Nursing Home, Opens Medical Behavioral Health Unit in the Bronx

Riverdale Nursing Home Opens Medical Behavioral Health Unit in the Riverdale area in the Bronx, New York

Efraim Graber

Efraim Graber

-- Riverdale Nursing Home is a 146 bed facility and provides a diversity of specialized programs designed for their residents' individual needs. The new Medical Behavioral Health Unit, which will be referred to as Healing Hands, focuses on patients with behavioral disturbances related to old age in addition to drug or alcohol recovery that requires short or long term medical care. This is a specialized unit where the patients medical needs will be managed while their recovery is assisted through medications such as mthadone or subaxone, and support from our psychiatrist, psychologist, and social worker as well as the "healing hands" of our physicians and nurses who are here 24/7 to assist and aid the patients on their road to recovery.There will be a 16 bed dedicated unit as well as specified staff that are trained in the recovery of drug addiction. They will also be included in the regular daily recreational activities along with the other residents. Riverdale Nursing Home also accepts many of the insurances available to the public.You can find out more info at https://RiverdaleNursingHome.com or by calling our admissions office at 718.796.4800 Ext: 16