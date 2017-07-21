News By Tag
Rehab and Nursing Home, Riverdale Nursing Home, Opens Medical Behavioral Health Unit in the Bronx
Riverdale Nursing Home Opens Medical Behavioral Health Unit in the Riverdale area in the Bronx, New York
There will be a 16 bed dedicated unit as well as specified staff that are trained in the recovery of drug addiction. They will also be included in the regular daily recreational activities along with the other residents. Riverdale Nursing Home also accepts many of the insurances available to the public.
You can find out more info at https://RiverdaleNursingHome.com or by calling our admissions office at 718.796.4800 Ext: 16
Efraim Graber
***@egmarketingfirm.com
