Waterview Nursing & Rehab Has Started a New Program Catered to Indian Residents

Waterview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Flushing, located at the top of Queens, has made a new and accommodating program for Indian residents in the facility as well as for the new ones that will come.

Contact

Efraim Graber

***@wvnursing.net Efraim Graber

End

-- Waterview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has made it more accommodating for their Indian residents in house, as well as all new patients that will be admitted into the facility in the future. They have a staff that speaks many of the languages and dialects such as; Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi and Malayalam, Etc..The Director of Nursing, as well as many of the nursing staff will make ones loved one feel at home. The Recreation staff is involved in this program as well with a new member of the staff will be able to communicate iwth your family member.Waterview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center is widely recognized as the leader in Queens, New York for the high quality nursing care and rehabilitation services provided to it's residents. Their experienced health care services team offers comprehensive programs that are customized to serve the needs of each resident. One can feel confident that if they bring their loved on to the facility, that it will be the right choice for them.Visit them online at: http://www.waterviewnursingandrehab.com/ And on Social Media at: https://www.facebook.com/waterviewnursing/https://twitter.com/waterviewnrhttps://www.instagram.com/waterviewnursingandrehab/https://plus.google.com/+Waterviewnursinghttps://www.linkedin.com/company/waterview-nursing-care-centerhttp://waterviewnursingandrehab.blogspot.com/