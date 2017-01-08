News By Tag
Buzzing DC Producer Roger Beat Produces Two Cuts on Jefe's (Shy Glizzy) New EP "The World Is Yours"
His production credits include Roger Beat ft. Gucci Mane, Hoodrich Pablo Juan & Johnny Cinco - FWTP, Shy Glizzy -Ridin, Shy Glizzy - La Introduction, Shy Glizzy - Fast Life, Shy Glizzy - I'm On Fire, Gucci Mane - Cartel Talk, Gucci Mane ft. Yung Gleesh - Tell Me Why, Frenchie ft. Young Scooter - Trap Hot, Yung Gleesh ft. P-Wild - Lemonade Man, Hypno Carlito ft. French Montana - Never Say Never.
Last week popular DC rapper, Jefe's highly anticipated new eight track EP "The World Is Yours" was released and two of the cuts, Get Money 4Life featuring NBA YoungBoy and Take It Off were produced by Beat. Beat recently released "Perfect Timing" a collaborative mixtape with buzzing DC prospect Solbson and is currently in the studio with him working on their next project.
Take a listen to the Soundcloud links below:
Get Money 4Life
https://soundcloud.com/
Take It Off
https://soundcloud.com/
Perfect Timing
https://soundcloud.com/
About Roger Beat
Roger Augustt was born in Chicago, Illinois. When he was three he and his family moved to northwest Washington D.C where he was raised. Roger Beat is a rising, multi talented producer with some of the most inventive, defiant and raw production you'll hear anywhere. Since his introduction to hip-hop, Beat has been immersed in the music and culture of the art form. At the age of 12 Beat joined a go-go band and played in the band for years, even during college. It was there he was able to explore different sounds and hone in on his craft.
After graduating from Archbishop Carroll High School Beat attended Virginia State University and graduated cum laude, earning a Bachelor Degree. He majored in Economics and minored in Finance. After graduating from Virginia State he decided to attend Full Sail University to study recording arts, he then dropped out when his music career took off.
With undeniable talent, head-nod-inducing beats and extraordinary business savvy, Beat has created an ever-expanding path for himself in the music industry. He has been featured on major sites such Complex, Fader, Vibe, XXL and Hot New Hip Hop to name a few. He is planting seeds and building key relationships in the industry with heavy weights like Roc Nation. He recently released his latest project "Perfect Timing" with hip hop artist Solbson. His last project "Beats and Drugs" was critically acclaimed and left fans wanting more.
With no end in sight, Beat continues to be guided by unyielding perseverance and passion. His hard work is paying off and in no time he will be a household name.
About KLPR Group
KLPR Group, LLC is a New York - based boutique public relations, marketing and communications consulting firm catering to a broad based clientele in the worlds of entertainment, lifestyle, fashion and music. KLPR Group was founded 6 years ago by publicist and brand architect Kathy Liautaud who built her resume working with Wyclef Jean, Jerry Wonda, Rich Dollaz, BET, MTV, Angela and Vanessa Simmons and working as a freelance consultant with AKOO, Parish Nation and Triple Fat Goose and Born Fly. A seasoned and accomplished branding guru and publicist. Ms. Liautaud started her firm when she saw there was a void in the public relations, marketing and branding realm that catered to the urban market. KLPR Group offers a more personalized, innovative and cohesive brand solution.
