Fitness Expert Amanda Mittleman Signs Publishing Deal With Scriptor Publishing Group To Release New

Amanda Mittleman MS, fitness expert and business owner, has recently signed a publishing deal with book publisher, Scriptor Publishing Group, along with other fitness experts, to release the book "Strong Living."
 
 
Scriptor Publishing Group Logo (Color)
Scriptor Publishing Group Logo (Color)
 
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Amanda Mittleman , owner of Mo-Mentum Fitness, has joined with Scriptor Publishing Group and other leading fitness experts from across the country, to co-write and publish a new book titled, "Strong Living." Scriptor Publishing Group, founded by Greg Justice and Kelli O'Brien Corasanti, is a book publisher that publishes books from thought leaders around the world.

A highly trained exercise physiologist, Amanda Mittleman M.S. blends science with compassion to create effective exercise programs that feel like a party. For more than 20 years, Amanda's programs have helped people move better, get out of pain, lose fat, gain energy and transform their lives.  She is the creator and CEO of Mo-Mentum Fitness in Huntington Beach California and in 2016 Amanda was named the Todd Durkin Mastermind Fitness Professional Of The Year.

The forthcoming book, "Strong Living" will feature Amanda Mittleman, along with some of the country's leading health and fitness experts.  The book will empower you to live your best life through the development of healthy lifestyle changes, and is designed to help people find a strategy that works for them.  The book will highlight proven holistic approaches to physical fitness, health, mindset and nutrition.

To learn more about Amanda Mittleman, please visit www.Mo-MentumFitness.com

With more than 20 years of experience in the fitness industry, Amanda Mittleman is a passionate, highly trained exercise physiologist, personal trainer writer, and speaker.  She is the creator of Mo-Mentum Fitness, the first studio in Huntington Beach, California to successfully blend group fitness with personalized training to create fun, metabolic and movement enhancement programs.  Built around an empowering and upbeat culture, Mo-Mentum Fitness is one of the top performing fitness studios in Orange County.

In a world where human movement has become increasingly dysfunctional and a source of pain, due to the sedentary lifestyle inherent in American culture, Amanda has developed her personal and group training programs to restore functional movement in addition to creating a significant metabolic effect.  Amanda's programing is light hearted but powerful, and is often referred to as "the party," by her clients.   She believes whole-heartedly that if exercise isn't fun AND EFFECTIVE, it won't become a lifelong habit.

Amanda began her path in the fitness industry as a 25-year-old single mother of twins, who were not expected to survive past the age of 2 years.  She found strength in the positive community inherent within personal training sessions and group fitness classes.  She earned her Master of Science Degree in Kinesiology and Exercise Science from California State University, Long Beach and has presented her own research and fitness workshops in many cities across the US.

In 2016, Amanda was named the Todd Durkin Fitness Professional Of The Year.   She was also one of three finalists for the 2015 and 2016 International IDEA Personal Trainer Of The Year Award.

Passionate about helping fitness professionals create successful careers in one of today's most indispensable callings, Amanda taught a course in the Kinesiology program at CSULB for aspiring undergraduate students. She also serves as an active member of the IDEA Health and Fitness Association Program Committee where she works with fellow fitness business owners from all over the world to help determine the highest quality continuing education programs for fitness professionals.

About Scriptor Publishing Group: Scriptor Publishing Group, founded by Greg Justice and Kelli O'Brien Corasanti is a publishing company that publishes books from leaders in their respective field, to help share their story and grow their business.

If you'd like to learn more about Scriptor Publishing GroupÔ or to see if we're a good fit for your book project, please contact us at info@ScriptorPublishingGroup.com

Media Contact
Greg Justice
Scriptor Publishing Group
greg@scriptorpublishinggroup.com
Click to Share