Mind Over Head Chatter: The Psychology of Athletic Success (Pre-Order Available Now)!

Former NFL All-Pro, Art Still and National Fitness Hall of Famer, Greg Justice announce the release of their new book titled Mind Over Head Chatter: The Psychology of Athletic Success.

Athletes are often asked to handle significant pressures in everyday life.Pressure to be: Bigger, Faster, Stronger.With so much pressure, it's no wonder so many athletes lose touch with the passion and fire that inspired them in the first place.They may seem outwardly confident in their own skills, but there's plenty of room for self-doubt and anxiety.An athlete may beat themselves up after a loss, or maybe they were injured during training and now they're having a hard time getting back into the swing of things.No matter the reason, it's completely normal for them to be plagued by self-doubt, anxiety, and the pressure to succeed.Luckily, that's where this book comes into play.It's designed to help athletes of all ages, skill-sets and talent levels to overcome the prevalent fear and anxiety that can prevent them from achieving real success.Throughout this book, you will learn the following vital tips and techniques:•How to get back in touch with the passion that inspired you to become an athlete in the first place.•How to build a powerful support system that will give you the assistance you need to push harder and faster.•How to create a personal highlight reel of all your past successes, so you never give in to any of the self-doubt that plagues your head.•How to set goals that are so powerful, you'll not only achieve them – you'll feel like you were forced to achieve them.•How to build your mental toughness so that you're able to achieve a "winning mindset" – the kind of mindset that makes it possible for you to push forward in your athletic endeavors while silencing any doubt in your head.•How to emulate your favorite athlete and learn valuable lessons that can be applied to your own life.This book is designed to help you be the best athlete you can be!Launch date is Tuesday, January 16, 2018 ... You may pre-order the book at the link below: