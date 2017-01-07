News By Tag
Latin Saturdays with Dj Camilo at La Boom
Latin Saturdays with Dj Camilo at La Boom
Saturday January 14th
Everyone Free Til 12am on the Guest list
Dj Bacan Bacan Birthday Celebration
Music By: Hot 97 Dj Camilo, La Mega Dj Bacan Bacan, Brinka and many more
Hosted By Manny Mills & Valentino
at La Boom 57th Street & Northern Blvd Queens NY
Bottle Service & Birthday Packages
3 Bottles
(2) 750ml premium bottles
(1) house champagne
8 People Max
$299
5 Bottles
(3) 750ml premium bottles
(2) house champagne
12 People Max
$499
6 Bottles
(4) 750ml premium bottles
(2) house champagne
16 People Max
$649
7 Bottles
(5) 750ml premium bottles
(2) house champagne
20 People Max
$799
Visit http://mtsproductions.com/
Andrew
MTS Productions
Call or Text: 1-347-891-5328
www.Mtsproductions.com
Twitter: http://twitter.com/
Facebook: http://facebook.com/
Instagram: http://instagram.com/
Email: andrewmtspro@
La Boom NY, La Boom Queens, La Boom Birthday Packages, La Boom Bottle Service.
Contact
Andrew
***@gmail.com
