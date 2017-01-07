 
January 2017
Latin Saturdays with Dj Camilo at La Boom

 
 
NEW YORK - Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- La Boom is Queens NY Sexiest Place to Celebrate a Friends Birthday, Bachelor/Bachelorette, Corporate, Graduation, Going Away or Reunion Party. La Boom is known for being the #1 Latin Nightclub in New York City. A great venue to come out with friends and have a great time.

Latin Saturdays with Dj Camilo at La Boom

Saturday January 14th

Everyone Free Til 12am on the Guest list

Dj Bacan Bacan  Birthday Celebration

Music By: Hot 97 Dj Camilo, La Mega Dj Bacan Bacan, Brinka and many more

Hosted By Manny Mills & Valentino

at La Boom 57th Street & Northern Blvd Queens NY

Bottle Service & Birthday Packages

3 Bottles

(2) 750ml premium bottles

(1) house champagne

8 People Max

$299

5 Bottles

(3) 750ml premium bottles

(2) house champagne

12 People Max

$499

6 Bottles

(4) 750ml premium bottles

(2) house champagne

16 People Max

$649

7 Bottles

(5) 750ml premium bottles

(2) house champagne

20 People Max

$799

Visit http://mtsproductions.com/la-boom/ For Details

Andrew

MTS Productions

Call or Text: 1-347-891-5328

www.Mtsproductions.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Mtsparties

Facebook: http://facebook.com/Mtsproductions

Instagram: http://instagram.com/Mtsproductions

Email: andrewmtspro@gmail.com

La Boom NY, La Boom Queens, La Boom Birthday Packages, La Boom Bottle Service.

Contact
Andrew
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Nightlife, NYC Party, La Boom
Industry:Entertainment
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
