USMC 300 Spartan Belt Buckle Released
After receiving countless requests for designing and producing a military belt buckle for the United States Marines it finally happened. The USMC 300 Spartan Belt Buckle is the result of hundreds if not thousands of requests to have a military belt buckle made that personified the steel grittiness of a timeless metal USMC belt buckle and the movie 300 easily identified as the USMC warrior ethos personified.
If you count the number of 300 Movie CDS that went into combat from OIF to OEF and how popular that movie beamed in the eyes of the United States Marine Corps then you know how important the strength and determination the Spartans had not just at the Battle of Thermopylae but also in their training and focus. The US Marine has this also. The battlefields have changed but the warrior spirit has not and everything from the shirts on their back to the belt buckles they were the warrior is the United States Marine and whether in the service to America today or in the past everything must be right from the design to the craftsmanship must be right. The USMC belt buckle is right and it is presented to the most awesome and feared military branch American has to offer.
